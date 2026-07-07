Dutton Ranch won't compete at the 2026 Emmys for a frustrating but simple reason

There's no doubt that Yellowstone made quite the comeback in 2026. Between the new CBS hit procedural Marshals and the new Paramount+ spinoff Dutton Ranch, the beloved Western television franchise is still alive, well, and thriving. Both shows have been renewed for second seasons and will be back to keep the saga going for hopefully many more years to come.

Dutton Ranch concluded its blockbuster first season after nine episodes in July 2026, and while fans will be waiting with bated breath on the edge of their seats until season 2 returns to wrap up that cliffhanger, we're also keeping our fingers crossed that this will be the series to help push the Yellowstone franchise through the Emmy Awards threshold for acting performances.

Even though shows in the franchise have earned Emmy nominations, each series has been largely shut out in overall categories and, most importantly, acting categories. Dutton Ranch becoming a huge success makes an excellent case for the awards curse on the show to finally be lifted, but the spinoff will have to wait another year before it can hopefully claim Emmys gold.

L-R: Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreanna Jackson in Dutton Ranch, episode 9, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Dutton Ranch isn't eligible for Emmy nominations in 2026

Unfortunately, Dutton Ranch missed the eligibility window in order to land nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards. In order to be nominated, a series needed to air between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026. A number of shows airing right now, including HBO's House of the Dragon, fell victim to this stipulation and will have to compete in the 2027 Emmy Awards cycle.

But wait. Dutton Ranch premiered on May 15 and aired four episodes ahead of the June 1 deadline. Isn't that enough to get the series into the conversation this year. Sadly, no. The Television Academy requires that a show releases or airs six episodes prior to the eligibility cutoff date. Dutton Ranch didn't air six episodes until almost three weeks after the deadline expired.

If the series had been a limited series, which it is not, the show still wouldn't have met the required timeline for nomination consideration. When it comes to limited and anthology series, the Television Academy rules state that all of the episodes must be release before the eligibility deadline. Clearly, it's a lot for networks and streamers to consider before releasing their shows.

In some cases, some shows have released enough episodes to be eligible for Emmy Awards, but there are additional episodes released after the deadline ended and aren't able to be submitted for consideration. Apple TV's Widow's Bay is expected to land a ton of nominations, but three episodes dropped after the deadline and can't be factored into its nominations until next year.

These tricky Emmys eligibility rules are in play for a number of shows that were released early this summer and have gained popularity, like Netflix's I Will Find You and Prime Video's young adult hits Every Year After and Elle. But a title like Heated Rivalry, which seems like a shoo-in, isn't eligible for a completely different reason having to do with having a foreign producer as a show from Canada.

When it's all said and done, Dutton Ranch fans will have to keep their fingers crossed for some long-deserved Emmys love for the show in 2027.