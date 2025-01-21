Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) is back at it in the 1923 season 2 trailer! Not only does he plan to take the Yellowstone ranch from the Dutton family, but he plans to make the valley a playground for the elite.

The 8-episode second season of the Yellowstone prequel premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Paramount+. And it's been a while, but we finally have the trailer to go along with the premiere date. Donald may think he has Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) in the palm of his hands, but Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) pending arrival could bring all that to a standstill.

In the trailer, you can see Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) asking questions about the prodigal son. Perhaps under Whitfield’s order to find Spencer’s weaknesses. Check out the thrilling video below!

We also see Donald Whitfield vow he will destroy everything Jacob fought for. Years ago, the main character of this story came to Yellowstone to save James Dutton’s dream. Together with his wife Cara (Helen Mirren, )he made that dream a reality. And so they won't let it go so easily.

Spencer Dutton is working hard to get back home to his family. He’s seen held at gunpoint by a fierce woman. Back in Montana, they are going through a harsh winter and Cara prays her nephew can get there in time. It's a race against the clock. Whitfield’s plan to take over is in full effect. There’s no stopping it now, war is brewing in the valley and there can be no peaceful resolution to this.

Banner Creighton quickly becomes well aware of the threat Spencer poses. Taking the ranch may be too big of a hill to climb for him and his boss, if the threat is not dismantled. You can see him telling one of his men to kill Spencer, and then kill the rest of the family. Towards the end of the trailer, Cara can be seen pointing a gun out the window. The battle has come to her doorstep. Time for war.

Lo Smith/Paramount+

1923 season 2 looks to be full-scale. You can expect high-octane fighting, but the true driving point for this show is love. Even in the short trailer, you can see the deep love between Jacob and Cara, as well as the love between Spencer and Alexandra as they both look to go through hell and back to get the ranch, and to each other.

1923 is a wonderful series focused around the love of family and how far you would go to protect it. Though Yellowstone has come to and end, it’s still fascinating to watch the history of the Dutton family, and how it came to be the biggest ranch in the state. Through blood, sweat, tears, and many deaths more of the Dutton family legacy will unfold this February.

1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, Kevin Cox, MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

1923 season 2 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Paramount+.