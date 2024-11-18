Yellowstone season 5 Episode 10 recap: The Apocalypse of Change
By Shay McBryde
In last week’s episode of Yellowstone, viewers learned the unfortunate fate of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The police ruled his death as a suicide, but Beth (Kelly Reilly) knew better. Later on in part two’s opener, the audience was informed that it was Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) who hired a professional hitman (Grant Horton) to take care of the “future governor’s” little problem.
Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) did not share the same sentiment as his sister. In his heart, he sees Jamie (Wes Bentley) as a brother that he still loves. And it takes a sick and twisted soul to pull off a heinous act of this magnitude. He was not yet in the mindset to accuse his brother of such an atrocious deed. But all that has changed as more information comes to light about the Dutton heir.
We aren’t in Montana anymore
Back in Texas, the group is up early before daylight prepping their horses for the day. Rip looks around with a stern look, searching for Teeter. She’s lying there struggling with a rattlesnake on top of her, afraid to move. Teeter left her flap open which allowed the snake to get it, and not just one, her teepee is infested. Fortunately, Rip took care of the situation with gusto. She got lucky this time around. Texas is no joke and they aren’t in Montana anymore. The only one enthused by the situation was Gator, excited to fry them up for meals. Rip, on the other hand, was furious that they were led to a rattlesnake battleground.
Beth goes flying down the road in her luxury car, applying her makeup. Her day starts off by getting pulled over by the police. She adjusts herself prepared to flirt, but sadly for her, it was a female cop. She was headed to go see Rip. Pre-John death. The female cop warned her to keep it under 80. She ends up being told to thank her husband for what he does. This is cattle country and ranchers are highly respected.
Beth comes to Rattlesnake Row, a wife not too enthused with the way her man smells. She got a suite in Amarillo and tells the bunkhouse boys she’s stealing their boss for a couple of nights. In return, Beth offers to bring out all their girlfriends, even a hooker for Jake. Rip doesn’t feel right about leaving them alone, but Ryan assures them he doesn’t have much of a choice, and they aren’t children. They’ll survive.
We’ve come a long long way together
Out at Kayce and Monica’s, they are doing renovations on the new house. Tate is still disgusted by their displays of romance. The happy couple is proud to have a home of their own. And stare at the beauty of what they have accomplished after what felt like ages of heartache.
Rip and Beth are enjoying being with each other at last. It’s their first time being outside of Montana together. It’s actually Rip’s first time leaving the state all his life which is a little sad for Beth to hear. Beth thinks about all the things they could do together if they were not bound to the ranch.
On Rip's side, he loves being shackled to the ranch. It’s his livelihood and his dream. Beth has always wanted more, but she loves Rip in such an immense way, that she deals with it and afterward, they share a lovely evening at the bar. Beth seems to like Texas a lot more than she likes Montana. There aren’t tourists flooding the area. This is the cattle capital of the world. She’s unsure of their future, but this wouldn’t be a bad one.
Home sweet home again
In Montana, Lloyd is trying to break a vicious mustang. He doesn’t believe the words in the newspaper. Rip knows they need additional information. Who started this fight, and how to end it? Rip and Lloyd have both spent their whole lives there, neither of them can imagine a world without Yellowstone.
Carter is not taking John’s death too well and Beth gets fixed up for her day. Summer makes her return, though I’m not really sure why she is needed this season with so much to cover in six episodes. I’m really unsure about the purpose of her character at all, but here we are. The return of John Dutton’s mistress.
Summer is still on house arrest, or so she says. Beth shows her own release document. She is released and free to go. Beth has completely forgotten about her and issues her to get out of her house. She can’t get her out of there fast enough, and who can blame her?
Rip comes in to check on Carter, who has become like a son to him. He just wants to sleep and be left alone. His whole life, everyone he depends on quits him. He’s devastated by the suicide. Rip assures him that no matter what, he has a home there. He tells the boy to cowboy up. There is constant work to be done, but Carter wanted to be just like him. Rip replies that he’d seen plenty try and Carter would be the first if he accomplished that feat.
Kayce makes his way back home. The newlywed vibes are gone. Monica is so sorry for his loss. He needs to stay at the lodge for a while to deal with the aftermath. She offers to come too, and he’s emotionally touched by that. Kayce talks to Tate about the legacy of John and if that legacy is something he wants. He always wanted to work there, but Tate isn’t sure about running it. That’s what got John killed.
Tate Dutton is currently the next in line to take over the Dutton family legacy, but he’s in turmoil over the loss of his grandfather. He wants to know how this happened. There’s a lot he doesn’t know, there’s a lot Kayce doesn’t know. Nor does he know what he’s even willing to tell his son. Kayce explains to Tate that it’s his choice how he remembers his grandpa, how he lived, or how he died. They share a sweet yet heartbreaking embrace and both choose to remember how he lived.
How did John Dutton die?
Beth and Kayce came upon the governor’s mansion which was surrounded by police and other groups of authority. Beth, being like a platonic soulmate of her father, knew right away that something was wrong, and she got the impending feeling of doom that her father was no longer a part of this earth. Moments later, it was discovered that John’s body was in the bathroom inside. There was a pistol in close proximity to the body, which made his death appear like a suicide, but appearances can be deceiving.
Beth immediately knew her father was not responsible for his demise. All she could do was turn to Kayce and with no pause, tell him she knew Jamie was behind this. And he will pay.
I will be honest, this type of death for John Dutton leaves a bad taste in my mouth. It’s an awful way for one of the coolest television characters of our generation to go out. John deserves better. Kevin Costner deserves better. The writing is on the wall that it will be a murder after an investigation, but I am disappointed in Taylor Sheridan’s writing here.
Next time is the last time
Back in Jamie’s world, there are condolences all around for his loss. Beth is waiting. Surprise. She sits at his desk smoking and tells Jamie he’s going to want to close that door. She sees right through him and is about to pounce like a cheetah.
Instead, she smacks him across the face, forcing him to look at her. She asks him why can’t he look at her, but they both know why. She gives him one last chance to tell her. The coward in him won’t do it. Seeing her will be the last thing he ever does alive. She promises her face will be the last thing he ever sees. And she will be smiling.
Beth comes to face with Sarah Atwood for the first time. She bumps her in the shoulder and pushes her face. A vase breaks, but the only thing about to be broken is her mark on society. Beth knows she did it now. There’s no physical proof, but she knows.
Beth informs Kayce that Jamie wouldn’t even deny it. His will to have any faith in Jamie has vanished. Kayce enlists the help of a military friend to get to the bottom of this. Monica worries she’s about to lose her husband in this fight. She tells Tate they can’t let this take him from them. Meanwhile, Kayce wants a list of hit men that he can start tracking now. He’s warned to be careful around them, but justice has to be served.
Ellis Steele claims he’s truly sorry for Jamie’s loss. But that it could help them in the long run. Jamie doesn’t think the Duttons can contest construction for more than a year, but Beth will pull out all the stops. There will be a special election for the new governor and Jamie plans to run. Jamie knows that Beth knows. She thinks Jamie has won. Jamie thinks he’s won. But a reckoning is coming for them all.
Tune in next Sunday at 8 p.m ET on Paramount Network to see how the family drama unfolds as the Indian reservation and land developers threaten the Dutton family ranch. More secrets and more scares await this family at every turn.