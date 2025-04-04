Dying for Sex review: I'm pretty sure I just watched Michelle Williams win another Emmy

In my life, I have watched Michelle Williams play a character who dies in the series finale of a television show three times, but two have been particularly memorable. That doesn't seem like a lot, but considering the gravity and weight of these deaths, it's an emotional heaviness that stays with you.

The first time was obviously when her wonderfully misunderstood but tragically underrated character Jen Lindley died in the series finale of Dawson's Creek. I won't elaborate too much on my feelings about Jen's death, but just know that she deserved much better than going out as a plot device for Joey to finally make a decision between Dawson and Pacey.

Now, I've watched Williams play a character who dies in a show's series finale again, this time in the beautiful tragicomedy Dying for Sex on FX on Hulu. Williams previously won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in FX's miniseries Fosse/Verdon, and I believe with her latest collaboration with FX, she secured herself a second Emmy.

Dying for Sex -- "Feelings Can Become Amplified" -- Episode 3 (Airs Friday, April 4 on Hulu ) -- Pictured: Michelle Williams as Molly. | CR: Sarah Shatz/FX

Michelle Williams deserves an Emmy for Dying for Sex

The eight-episode limited series Dying for Sex is based on the podcast of the same name and the real best friendship between Molly, played by Michelle Williams, and Nikki, played by Jenny Slate. Williams bravely and gracefully dives into her role as Molly, bringing her story to life in a way that's celebratory and special but doesn't leave out any of the hard parts.

When Molly's cancer returns and she receives a Stage IV diagnosis, Molly realizes she needs to upend her life in order to experience what she needs to feel fulfilled before she dies. That involves ending her marriage to Steve (Jay Duplass), exploring her relationship to sexuality with her neighbor (Rob Delaney), and confronting past trauma with her mother (Sissy Spacek).

Dying for Sex tracks the full arc of Molly learning about her diagnosis and coming to terms with what will happen to her, which she does a lot faster than her loved ones. Molly changes everything about her life with the goal of feeling uncomfortable and, most importantly, having an orgasm with another person. It's not the subject matter you would expect from a show about cancer.

Lately, there have been a string of incredible, hilarious new comedies on the small screen, and dare I say Dying for Sex is one of them. I know, I was taken aback, too! I laughed more than I thought I would at the series co-created by New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether (okay, maybe I shouldn't have been shocked). But the scripts pack a punch for every single emotion, including joy.

Dying for Sex -- "Happy Holidays" -- Episode 2 (Airs Friday, April 4 on Hulu ) -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenny Slate as Nikki, Michelle Williams as Molly | CR: Sarah Shatz/FX

Williams nails Molly's dry wit out of the park and scores laughs aplenty in her own right, and Jenny Slate's right by her side picking up more of the traditional laughs. Honestly, Williams and Slate are the acting duo I never knew I needed but I'm so grateful to have gotten. Their chemistry, which needed to feel like a well-worn best friendship, checked that box as if they were Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and have been working together for decades.

Sure, Slate's best known for her comedy, whether its on television, film, stage, or the written word, but she will surprise in her role as Nikki (whose real-life counterpart and series executive producer Nikki Boyer makes a cameo later in the series). She takes on so much emotional heavy lifting that will break your heart. Slate should easily pick up her first Emmy Award nomination for her role, and if she doesn't, something has gone terribly wrong.

The performances from Williams and Slate are can't-miss, the writing is stronger than a load-bearing wall, and the ending feels like gut punch and wake up call all in one, but Dying for Sex is a hard show to watch. Yes, there's humor and levity sprinkled into these stories of a woman going on an fearless journey toward the end of her life, but it's still a series wrestling with mortality.

Prepare to laugh, prepare to bawl your eyes out, prepare to be blown away by both Williams and Slate, and prepare for this based-on-a-true-story to knock you down. Dying for Sex will probably be a dark horse for one of the best shows of the year. I'm so thankful to be able to watch Michelle Williams, one of our greatest performers, continue to make the most meaningful art.

All eight episodes of Dying for Sex are streaming on Hulu.