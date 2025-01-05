Yes, E! is hosting the Golden Globes red carpet this year — here's when and how to watch

The official kickoff of the 2025 awards season arrives in January 2025 with the Golden Globes, and it's sure to be one of the most star-studded ceremonies yet! The 2025 Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, which will surely be the breath of fresh air we all needed after the previous year's universally panned catastrophe. But let's not dwell on the past.

This year, so much A-list talent takes up space on the nominees list, including Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Glen Powell, Denzel Washington, and so many more movie stars. Not to mention, TV stars like Kristen Bell, Quinta Brunson, Donald Glover, and Cooper Koch, too!

Even more so than the excitement of watching along with the ceremony to find out the winners of each category, the red carpet specials before the show can be the main event for some viewers. Unlike last year, Live from E!: Golden Globes will be back this year chatting with the nominees and more celebrities as they arrive to show off their looks. Here's when and how to tune in!

When to watch the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet on E!

After taking a year off from covering the Golden Globes red carpet, E! will be back on the scene at the 2025 ceremony. Live From E!: Golden Globes begins coverage of the celebrity and nominee arrivals at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 5. The red carpet special airs live on the E! Network for those with cable subscriptions or other live television subscriptions.

In the announcement of E!'s red carpet return for the Golden Globes, the outlet also notes that they will be covering the build up to the big ceremony all weekend long on their various social media channels. While the network doesn't mention that the red carpet special will be available to live stream on YouTube, that's a possibility worth looking out for!

For the first time in three years, Laverne Cox won't be returning to host the E! red carpet special, as the star announced she's stepping back from her interviewing duties. In her place, Zuri Hall and Heather McMahan will be talking to all the stars, while Keltie Knight will also be on hand to talk about all the fashion trends emerging from the arrivals.

The 2025 Golden Globes air Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.