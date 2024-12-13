Eddie Redmayne defends that shocking twist in The Day of the Jackal
By Bryce Olin
The Day of the Jackal is one of the best Peacock shows of the year so far. After that killer season finale, Eddie Redmayne is talking about THAT epic scene.
Tension has been building all season for the inevitable showdown between MI6 agent Bianca (Lashana Lynch) and the Jackal (Redmayne). In The Day of the Jackal season 1 finale, it finally happened with a huge twist on the source material.
Spoilers ahead for The Day of the Jackal season 1 finale!
For those who don't know, the Sky and Peacock series is based on Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name, which was adapted for the 1973 film also titled The Day of the Jackal. So, if you've seen the film or read the book, you know how it ends. And, it sure seemed like The Day of the Jackal series was heading that direction right up until the final moments.
In the source material, the Jackal is killed by the agents pursuing him. In the new series, it doesn't happen that way! Instead, the Jackal kills Bianca before fleeing in pursuit of his wife, Nuria (Úrsula Corberó), and child.
In a recent interview with GQ, Redmayne recently shared his thoughts on the finale and the shocking twist:
"I knew it was coming because I'd been told it was before I read it. It's so shocking in the movie, because the Jackal's killed like that, and he's gone. It's so matter-of-fact. There was a version of Roland's original script in which it was that matter of fact with Bianca, but there's a sense when you've spent ten hours with someone… what I think Anu found was that moment that is shocking, but then pays homage to [Bianca's] tenacity and brilliance."
I do think Redmayne is right that the twist was handled properly, assuming the plan was to always go this way instead of Bianca killing the Jackal. I feel like there's a need for some sort of interaction between Bianca and the Jackal. These two characters are closely connected, and the audience needs that to be spoken into existence.
I also agree that there is an element of shock, too, that works. We think that the Jackal and Bianca are going to have this long conversation about why he did what he did, why she did what she did, and then boom. It's over before it starts. It's cold, honestly, given how connected the audience has been with Bianca, but I think we all saw it heading in this direction, especially when you look at how the season is structured. It's been ups and downs for the Jackal, but this episode has been a lot of downs. Given how things go for the Jackal in the finale, it isn't until this moment that we think he might actually get away with it, but he does for the most part.
Redmayne also touched on how the characters deserved this moment together in the GQ interview.
"What I find really curious about that moment is, firstly, it was virtually the first time Lashana and I were on set together; secondly, the characters really do not know each other, but through Bianca's relentless pursuit, he has admiration for her. And [there's] that idea of them being two sides of the same coin."
Of course, it had to end this way for The Day of the Jackal to continue, right? The Jackal can't die in the finale and then come back for season 2, which is already in the works!
Now, the story shifts to season 2. At the end of the first season, the Jackal avoids the assassins sent by Timothy Winthrop (Charles Dance) to take him out. He meets with Zina (Eleanor Matsuura) and shares that he has some unfinished business (finding his family) to attend to before targeting Timothy and his people.
In the first season, the Jackal is the hunter, but he is also one of the hunted. That might remain the same in the second season, but I also have a feeling that we'll be seeing the Jackal taking more risks than ever to make those who wronged him pay for what they've done.
Unfortunately, it sounds like we're in for a long wait for The Day of the Jackal season 2. We'll share more updates about the new season as we find out. We do know that Redmayne will return as the Jackal in season 2, and we should see many of the main characters return for the show's second season, as well.
