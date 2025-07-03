Eddie Redmayne shares a killer update about The Day of the Jackal season 2

The Day of the Jackal, starring Eddie Redmayne, was a huge hit when it premiered on Peacock and Sky in late 2024. Fans have been waiting for updates regarding The Day of the Jackal season 2 since then, and finally, Redmayne shared a simple yet impactful update about season 2 recently.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Redmayne, while he couldn't share a lot, revealed that he has read a few of the scripts for The Day of the Jackal season 2. He also commented on how excited he is to get to work on the new season.

"I can literally say nothing," he said. "I was so proud of what we’ve worked on, and I’m so excited to see if we can push it to another level.”

It's a subtle clue about where things stand on season 2, but it's important. For me, it means The Day of the Jackal season 2 is probably going to start production soon. Just going through the process and order of operations, the scripts have to be done or close to done before a new season of a show like this starts filming. So, the fact that Redmayne has read at least some of the scripts is a very good sign that things are moving along nicely.

Unfortunately, it's probably going to be quite a long time before The Day of the Jackal season 2 premieres. If we're lucky, we'll see The Day of the Jackal season 2 sometime in the second half of 2026. It could be even longer, but a two-year gap-ish between seasons seems possible given how long it took the first season.

It's always a bummer when we don't get to see new seasons of shows like The Day of the Jackal every 12 months or so. It's super challenging for a thriller like this to keep the momentum when there's a two-year gap or longer between seasons. Recent action thrillers like The Night Agent, The Recruit, and FUBAR have had decent viewership dropoffs from season 1 to season 2, and all of those seasons took two years-ish off between seasons.

Obviously, The Day of the Jackal is a little bit different than those shows. Redmayne is a much bigger star than the leads of those three shows. The production quality of The Day of the Jackal feels a little bit bigger than those shows, too. In the back of my head, I just have to wonder how audiences will respond to the break between seasons. There's always some risk.

We'll share more updates about The Day of the Jackal season 2 as we find out!

