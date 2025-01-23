The Night Agent season 2 ending, explained, and how it sets up season 3

The Night Agent season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix, with all 10 episodes of the highly anticipated followup season premiering on Jan. 23. After becoming an official Night Agent at the end of season 1, Peter takes on his first mission in season 2, which finds him once again unraveling another government conspiracy that has him questioning who he can trust.

Throughout the season, Peter chases answers to questions that began the second his partner was killed while on a mission in Bangkok. From there, the story unravels out of control for Peter as he stumbles upon a revenge plot that will unleash deadly chemicals into New York City. Does he manage to stop the spread of the chemicals, save Rose, and avoid major consequences?

There's some good news for Peter in the season 2 finale, but there's also some expected bad news that he fully accepts. The Night Agent season 2 ending packs in a lot of action and explanation, including a tease at what could be coming next for Peter in the already renewed season 3. Let's dive into the complex season finale and unpack all the major developments!

Here's your last spoiler warning!

The Night Agent. (L to R) Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Berto Colon as Solomon in episode 207 of The Night Agent | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Peter makes hard decisions to save the day

After letting Solomon go, breaking into the UN to steal the case file, giving it to Jacob, and learning about Viktor Bala (all things he probably shouldn't have done), Peter locates the mobile lab (and Rose) to put an end to the production of KX in episode 9. Now in the season finale, Markus and his men have escaped and are taking the remaining KX canisters to the UN.

As Peter learns, Viktor Bala claims that the United States sold him KX and, in turn, blames the UN for covering up the country's involvement in the exchange, thus Markus' insistence in seeing through this revenge plot. He explains to Rose that Solomon put him into contact with a boss for a deal that forced him to break into the UN. She's upset with him for compromising himself like that.

Markus has taken Tomás' wife Sloane captive in her hotel suite, but when Peter and Rose come to the door, she gives them a distress signal to let them know he's inside. Sloane knocks him out and Peter runs to her aid at that same time that Rose looks into a situation with the air vent, where she finds the KX detonator. She then rushes to Sloane's balcony to help Peter shoot and kill Markus.

It's a race against time to evacuate the building, turn off the air vents, and stop the KX from detonating using a homemade fire to extinguish the fuse. Peter and Rose are successful in stopping the KX, but he informs Rose that he's going to turn himself in and makes her promise that as much as they care about each other, she can't come search for him again. He cares too much about her to put her at risk any further.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 202 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

Peter accepts his next mission for season 3

As promised, Peter turns himself into Catherine, turning in his gun and putting himself in handcuffs. He's listed all his wrongdoings, including handing over sensitive information to an "intelligence broker" (for clarity, that's Jacob Monroe, by the way). The intelligence is used to help secure Hagan the presidency and expose Knox's past connections to Foxglove and Viktor Bala.

Catherine informs Peter, who has been locked up for over two weeks, of all of the happenings he's missed by taking him on a walk. When you boil it all down (because it's an overly convoluted explanation about Knox and a Foxglove coverup at the CIA), Peter ended up being a piece in the machine that "aided and abetted in the swinging of a presidential election," as Catherine tells him. That's not good!

But the American government still has a use for Peter given his tricky position. Before giving him an option for his future, Catherine admits to working in Night Action in the past to investigate his father and how he eventually arrived at atonement. She wants to give Peter that same option by working as a double agent for the intelligence broker to expose and destroy his next moves.

Peter accepts the mission, which is off the books even from Night Action, and will hopefully end with the reward of clearing Peter's name from all of the hard and unlawful choices he made in season 2. Well, we have Peter's next mission for season 3, and we can expect to see much more of Catherine, Moseley, Monroe, and Hagan, as well as the new cast members. Good luck, Peter!

Watch The Night Agent only on Netflix.