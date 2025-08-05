Elizabeth Tulloch offers a hopeful update about the Grimm reboot

While Elizabeth Tulloch is best known for her recent role as Lois Lane in Superman & Lois on The CW, she was one of the OG cast members of NBC’s Grimm. The supernatural series has certainly seen a resurgence of interest in recent years, and now there are talks of a reboot.

Since the initial news of a Grimm reboot in the works at Peacock, everyone has been silent about it all. However, Tulloch talked with TVLine about the development, and she offers some hopeful updates about it.

GRIMM -- "The End" Episode 613 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Kelly Burkhardt, David Giuntoli as Nick Burkhardt, Kate Burton as Aunt Marie Kessler -- (Photo by: Scott Green/NBC)

Grimm saw a resurgence after its move to The CW App

Despite being an NBC series, Grimm moved to The CW App for streaming a few years back. Tulloch said that the sudden interest in the series at comic-cons made a lot more sense. The CW App is a free app, and that opened the door to more people finding a series that ended after just six seasons and 123 episodes.

Of course, with a resurgence in viewership, it opens the door to revivals and reboots. Younger viewers who didn’t get a chance to watch the supernatural series when it was first on want to see more of the stories. Now Peacock is considering a reboot.

GRIMM -- "The End" Episode 613 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bitsie Tulloch as Eve, David Giuntoli as Nick Burkhardt -- (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/NBC)

Elizabeth Tulloch says a script is being written

When asked about the development, Tulloch shared that there is “a script being written.” This is just the first stage of getting a reboot off the ground.

More importantly, though, David Giuntoli is meeting with the creative team behind the reboot. This is something that he needs to be involved in, whether it’s just behind the scenes or on the screen in a cameo to almost pass the torch on. Think of it a little like a Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which would need Sarah Michelle Gellar’s backing for the OG fans to even consider watching it.

Giuntoli played Nick Burkhardt, a detective who comes from a long line of Grimms. They are the slayers of the Wesen, the fairytale monsters. And yes, the Grimm name comes from the Grimm Brothers, who created many of the fairytales we know today.

It’s not clear whether this new script is a reboot or a spinoff, but there is something in the works. As for whether Tulloch will be involved, as she played Juliette/Eve on the series, she made it clear that it depends on the script. She hasn’t left her character behind, but there needs to be a reason to return, and I can respect that.

Grimm is available to stream on The CW App.