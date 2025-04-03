Emily in Paris season 5 gets exciting filming update from Ashley Park

The countdown is officially on for cameras to start rolling on Emily in Paris season 5! The next season of the global hit Netflix original romantic comedy series has been confirmed for a release sometime later in 2025, but we haven't gotten the exact word of production beginning. Well, series star Ashley Park just gave us a tease that reveals we're getting closer and closer!

Park, who plays Emily's trusty best friend Mindy, recently spoke with People about the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris and revealed that the season will take place and film during the summertime. Variety previously announced that season 5 would begin filming in May 2025, which is technically still spring, but production will continue through the early summer months.

Unlike season 4, which partly took place during the wintertime and the Christmas holidays, Emily in Paris will be leaving the snowy scenery and coats behind for another summer-set season, and Park couldn't be happier about the change of seasons. She admitted that it was "hard to film in the winter last time," and let's be honest, it's always more fun to watch Emily and Mindy have summer fun!

Here's what more of what Park shared in her exclusive interview with People:

"Let me tell you, I am highly anticipating [Emily in Paris]. It's gonna be summertime and it's gonna be in Europe, but I don't even know what country at this point. I wish I knew what was gonna be happening next, but the writers, you know, they kind of write as we go, and they see how the stories open up."

Emily in Paris. Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 409 of Emily in Paris | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Obviously, Park couldn't give away any storylines from season 5, but it's not as if she knows anything that's going to happen yet anyway. As she told People, the writers "write as [they] go," so the seasons are always a surprise to the actors. Besides, Park joked that she will need to rewatch season 4 to remember where Mindy ended up. (In case you're wondering, too: She was offered a judge position on Chinese Pop Star after her original song went viral online.)

Like Emily, Mindy has found herself in her own love triangle with Nicholas and Benoît, which will surely heat up once again in season 5 now that she's found career success. Speaking of love triangles, Emily's will surely get even more chaotic in season 5 now that she's happy with Marcello. Of course, Gabriel wants her back (too late, sir!), and Alfie was confirmed to return as as main character. The drama will be so, so good this season!

Netflix and the cast will definitely keep us up-to-date when production officially kicks off in May, which is very soon. Filming will likely continue through at least late July or early August, depending on when in May production begins. The return to the summer production cycle will likely allow Netflix to return the series to its usual end-of-the-year drops. Hopefully, Emily in Paris will be back on our screens with 10 all-new episodes by December 2025.

Stay tuned for more Emily in Paris season 5 news and updates from Show Snob!