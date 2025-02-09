Oui, oui! Emily in Paris confirmed for 2025 return with season 5

If you have been missing Emily in Paris and have been feeding your craving by watching Younger on Netflix, or any of the other romantic comedy series like Younger that we recommended, your ancillary binge-watches will eventually lead to Emily's return later this year. Netflix has officially confirmed that Emily in Paris season 5 will be released sometime in 2025!

The streaming service made the announcement in late January 2025 with the reveal of its 2025 programming slate, which included a number of fan-favorite Netflix original series like Stranger Things, Nobody Wants This, The Diplomat, Squid Game, and many more. Most of the series didn't receive release dates but were confirmed to drop at some point in 2025.

Emily in Paris season 5 hasn't yet started production as of February 2025. Back in November 2024, shortly after the release of season 4 part 2 in September, Variety shared that filming on season 5 would begin in May 2025, during the first week of the month. Filming will take place in both Paris and Rome, given the events that took place in the game-changing fourth season.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in episode 408 of Emily in Paris | Cr. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024

Production for Emily in Paris seasons generally lasts between four to six months with the final product being able to have a rather quick turn around. While the season 5 definitely won't be able to drop this summer or early fall as season 4 did last year, we can more than likely be seeing the series return to its end-of-year drops with a new season in December 2025. But that's just a prediction.

The fifth season won't have to content with various delays and setbacks, including the dual Hollywood labor strikes and the Olympics that took place in Paris last year. It's unknown if production would have begun sooner in 2025, but series star and producer Lily Collins welcomed her first child with husband Charlie McDowell in January. Filming beginning in spring will allow her a few months of maternity leave.

While we don't know much about Emily in Paris season 5 yet beyond the fact that it's returning later this year, we do know that a certain someone will be back as a series regular. Last month, Lucien Laviscount was confirmed to reprise his role as Alfie in a series regular capacity for season 5 after being downgraded to a recurring cast member in season 4.

In addition to Laviscount being confirmed to return, the same can't be said about Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. Even though the season 4 finale featured the cliffhanger of Gabriel wanting Emily back, Bravo had been publicly criticizing the show, making his prospects of returning unclear. Deadline reported that Bravo remained in contract negotiations with Netflix to return for season 5.

In season 4, Emily and Gabriel finally got together as an official couple before their happiness came crumbling down. The breakup led Emily to begin dating Italian businessman Marcello, which overlapped with her taking a job running the new Agence Grateau office in Rome. Finally free of drama, she seems totally at peace by the end of season 4.

We'll have to wait and see what's in store for Emily in season 5, but at least we know we won't have to wait two years. Stay tuned for more Emily in Paris news and updates from Show Snob!