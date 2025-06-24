Emily in Paris season 5 will have more 'complicated' twists for Emily's love life

In case you hadn't heard the exciting news, Emily's officially back in Paris and hard at work filming the new season of her misadventures in love and life. Emily in Paris season 5 began filming in Rome in early May 2025 before making it back to Paris for the remainder of production. Let's not read too far into what it means that Emily has returned to Paris before we see what happens.

But we might be able to read as far as we'd like into recent comments shared by Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, in which he teases what to expect for Emily's love life in season 5. Even though she finally seems happy and settled in a healthy relationship with Marcello at the end of season 4, it looks like our girl just can't avoid a bit of mess what it comes to romance.

Star spoke with Deadline in a new interview and offered some brief thoughts on the upcoming episodes of the hit Netflix romantic comedy series, including the fact that her love triangle days could reheat in a serious way in season 5. Don't forget, at the end of season 4, Gabriel seemed determined to win Emily back after realizing he still loved her. That's just the tip of the "complicated" iceberg.

"Her love life is always complicated. We have Marcello, Lucas Bravo [Gabriel] is going to be back this season, so we have some interesting, surprising developments in terms of her love life," Star teased.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in episode 409 of Emily in Paris | Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

Obviously, going into Emily in Paris season 5, we know that Emily and Marcello are still together and nothing has changed on that front. But that doesn't mean that Gabriel won't be putting up a fight or that Emily and Marcello's relationship won't have growing pains on its own. Remember, they're not only romantically involved, but they're also working together. That can strain any relationship.

Beyond the Marcello and Gabriel of it all, let's not forget that Lucien Laviscount will also be back as a series regular as Alfie, who has been a fan-favorite character since his debut in season 2. Although the Emily and Alfie ship has likely sailed (he's revealed to have a serious girlfriend in season 4), you never know what Darren Star could have up his sleeve when it comes to these two.

While the fourth season just introduced a new love interest into the mix, there's also the possibility that Emily could fall for someone else entirely in season 5. However, the introduction of another love interest could potentially wear on the audience. We have already been invested in two, now three, serious contenders... now you want to throw a fourth in the mix? That's not smart.

More than anything, it's thrilling to think about what "interesting, complicated developments" could be in store for Emily in season 5. What could she possibly go through that she hasn't yet in four seasons? Surely, Star will manage to drop our jaws all over again! Emily in Paris season 5 continues filming this summer and will be released sometime before the end of 2025 on Netflix.

