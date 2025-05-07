She's back! Emily in Paris season 5 filming announcement debuts Emily's bold new look

Life just isn't the same without Emily Cooper's constant stream of unfortunate romantic and professional luck, but she's finally back and gearing up for a brand-new season. After weeks of holding our breathe waiting for Emily in Paris season 5 to begin production in May 2025 as promised, Netflix officially announced on May 7 that the new season is now filming!

As always, series star and producer Lily Collins marked the occasion with her traditional Emily-esque selfie. That's how we always find out that a new season has started filming: with a selfie from Lily! In the two selfies shared by the streaming service, Collins is on set in Rome. She's sitting on the scooter she rode off on with Marcello at the end of season 4 and sporting a knowing grin.

But there's more details in the photo that will have fans talking. Obviously, Emily has become known for her fashion. Recently, Collins shared an update that she was choosing Emily's wardrobe for the season. In these first photos, she's wearing a black-and-white patterned jumpsuit, but she's also debuting a new hairstyle. Collins brought her post-season 4 bob to season 5!

She's startin'. Emily in Paris Season 5 is NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/8kPUzjvdkp — Netflix (@netflix) May 7, 2025

Emily in Paris season 5 is now filming

Throughout the series, Emily has tested different hairstyles, whether she went for a stylish updo or gave the wet look a shot. She's even had bangs! But in season 5, we're going to see Emily without her signature long brown hair and with a bob! If anyone can turn this hairstyle into some interesting looks in each episode of season 5, it's surely the fearless trendsetter Emily Cooper.

Honestly, Collins can pull off any hairstyle or color, and the bob continues the evolution of Emily. The new look suggests that she's maturing and settling into her new role in Rome with confidence. We're watching a young woman grow up into the boss we always knew she could be. There's no better reflection of Emily's character development than a fresh haircut and an elevated style.

In addition to the selfies shared by Collins and Netflix, some brief on-set video has been shared. Collins wears the same outfit as in the selfies but pairs the jumpsuit with some oversized white sunglasses and silver high heels. The footage also shows Collins and Eugenio Franceschini filming a scene. Emily and her new beau Marcello are looking extra flirty!

Check out the spoiler-free tease below:

First video of EMILY IN PARIS season 5 filming! 📽️ pic.twitter.com/3vu09oNxqk — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 7, 2025

We have known for quite some time that Emily in Paris season 5 would begin filming in May 2025, with production starting in Rome and moving into Paris to film the remainder of the season during the summer. Netflix has also already confirmed that season 5 will be released before the end of 2025, which means we could be spending the holiday season with Emily just like old times.

Now that cameras are rolling, the next stop for updates will be Netflix's Tudum live event on May 31, which Collins will be making an appearance during. It's far too early for significant new footage from season 5 to be revealed or for a release date to be announced, but perhaps Collins will further celebrate filming's commencement and possibly even tease a release window.

Keep checking Show Snob for more Emily in Paris season 5 news and updates!