Emily in Paris season 5 will see the return of season 4's worst new character

As filming continues on Emily in Paris season 5, we're continuing to learn more and more details about the upcoming season. While we already know which main cast members will be back in the fifth season of the hit Netflix romantic comedy series, there was one new character that hadn't yet been confirmed to return to Emily's orbit. Well, season 4's worst character officially set her comeback.

Thalia Besson confirmed to return in Emily in Paris season 5

Geneviève's reign of terror isn't over! Variety exclusively reported that Thalia Besson has been confirmed to reprise the role as Emily's protege turned antagonist in Emily in Paris season 5. Besson won't be joining as a series regular, rather returning to season 5 as a key recurring cast member. So, we'll be seeing a lot of her, but not as much as Emily, Mindy, Sylvie, and the rest of the main cast.

Calling Geneviève the "worst" new character might be a little harsh, but she was so frustrating! It's nothing against Besson at all, who was amazing in the role — obviously, since she made us love to hate her character! But Geneviève was the archetypal "villain" character who uses charm and fabricated loyalty to lull a mark to a false sense of calm and take over her life. Sound familiar?

Emily in Paris season 4 introduced Besson as Geneviève, the seemingly easygoing but ultimately directionless stepdaughter of Sylvie. She's graduated from NYU and moved to Paris, quickly landing a job at Agence Grateau with Sylvie. Emily works with Geneviève as a mentor and for a while, she seems to look up to Emily and they make a really great team. But a switch flips.

Geneviève quickly takes advantage of Emily's weaknesses and the mess of her life, working to steal her clients and Gabriel. It was frustrating to watch knowing that it was inevitable once she really got going and saw a path toward building her own life by taking Emily's. As a fan of Emily in Paris who actually likes and roots for Emily (you'd be surprised... Emily has haters!), that arc annoyed me.

I was hoping that since Geneviève hadn't been confirmed to return, she wouldn't be back in the new season. There's not a ton of unfinished business for her to attend to, but there's plenty of story left to tell with her character, especially when it comes to Emily and Sylvie. And if there's one thing this show likes to do, it's give its "villains" a redemption arc. Honestly, she does deserve that much.

Even though Geneviève wasn't my favorite character by a long shot, I can still recognize that she's a sympathetic character. She's not evil or actively trying to destroy Emily. Geneviève's family life hasn't been average, which could contribute to her clumsy intro into adulthood. Now that she's back for another round in season 5, I'm excited to see what's in store for Geneviève next!

