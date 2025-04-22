Emily in Paris star breaks silence after exit and teases 'leaving the door open'

It's been less than a week since Netflix's Emily in Paris lost one of its original main cast members, and the departing star has broken her silence about her exit from the hit series. Last week, the news arrived that Emily in Paris season 5 would be down one cast member as Camille Razat bid the romantic comedy series adieu after four seasons as a main cast member.

Deadline revealed Razat's departure from the series in their report that also confirmed filming would kick off on the highly anticipated fifth season in May 2025. No other main cast members are leaving the show, not even Lucas Bravo, whose return seemed shaky but was later confirmed. All of our other favorites will be back, but Camille has stirred her lost pot in Emily's personal life.

In an exclusive statement to TV Line, Razat said the following about her exit:

"After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris. It has been a truly wonderful experience — one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to Darren Star and the entire team at Netflix and Paramount for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world."

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille in Emily in Paris | Cr. Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix © 2024

Razat addressed the decision she made to leave Emily in Paris, seeming to suggest that even with Camille's storyline taking her away from the center of the drama to pursue motherhood that there was a way in which Camille could have been written back in for season 5. However, Camille's ending in season 4 gave Razat an opportunity to leave the show, though it's not confirmed when her decision was made, before season 4 was finished filming or after.

But don't think we've seen the last of Camille just yet! In Razat's statement, she mentions "leaving the door open for her return." Even if Camille doesn't pop up at all in season 5, should Netflix renew Emily in Paris for season 6 (or even beyond that), there's still a chance we could get a surprise visit from Camille to see what she's been up to. Before the series ends, Emily arguably could get married, and who else should be at her wedding than her best frenemy?

Even though Camille quickly became one of my least favorite characters, in spite of Razat's excellent performance, I would still love to see her come back for at least one more appearance before Emily in Paris ends. As much as the character became a plot device for drama, she was still an integral part of what made the series so special, fun, and lovable. For now, we'll miss Camille and her pot-stirring ways and wish Razat the best of luck on her next post-Emily endeavors.

