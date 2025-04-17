Emily in Paris season 5 fortunately loses a character who overstayed their welcome

There's some exciting news about Emily in Paris season 5 that will have fans exclaiming, "Oui, oui!" Well, depending on how you feel about a certain character who has now been revealed to be departing the series, at least in a series regular capacity. As first reported by Deadline, Camille Razat won't be back in season 5 as her trouble-making character Camille.

As much as we'll miss seeing the super-talented Razat in the series, we can't lie that the character Camille had run her course after four seasons. By the end of the fourth season, she had basically become a constant plot device meant to stir the pot and cause frustrations for Emily and Gabriel. There wasn't much left to do with her character to keep her in this world.

Camille lied to Gabriel about her pregnancy even after discovering that she was never pregnant. While she and Emily managed to bury the hatchet before Camille decided to leave town and pursue motherhood, the conclusion of her season 4 storyline gave both the character and the actress a natural ending in Emily in Paris. Camille as a character simply didn't fit in the series.

Camille leaving Emily in Paris season 5, filming begins in May

Maybe there could still be an opportunity for Razat to pop up for a guest appearance as Camille in season 5 or another future season of the show, but for right now, she isn't included in the main cast list shared by Deadline. However, Emily in Paris fans will be excited to learn that all three of Emily's love interests will be sticking around in season 5. Is "excited" the right word?

Although he wasn't a series regular in season 4, Lucien Laviscount will be back in season 5 as a series regular, as will Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in spite of the actor's unflattering comments about the show. Additionally, Emily's Italian boyfriend Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, will also be back. Clearly, Emily's romantic adventures are far from over.

Obviously, Lily Collins stars as the titular character and in addition to the aforementioned love interested, Collins will be joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Thalia Besson, who played new character Genevieve in season 4, hasn't been confirmed yet.

The best news yet about Emily in Paris season 5 is that filming has officially been confirmed to kick off in Rome in May before moving production to Paris later this summer. Ashley Park previously teased that filming would take place this summer, and don't worry — we'll be getting the season this year! Netflix has already committed to releasing season 5 sometime in late 2025.

Stay tuned for more Emily in Paris season 5 news and updates from Show Snob!