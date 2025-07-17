Emily Ratajkowski reveals whether she would return for Too Much season 2

If you’re looking for a new comedy to check out, Too Much on Netflix could be right up your alley. Lena Dunham created the series, bringing Emily Ratajkowski back to our screens.

Caution: We’re going into SPOILERS for Too Much season 1 in this post.

Many will remember that Ratajkowski stepped away from the acting life “forever” in 2023. She fired her entire team and made it clear that she was done making herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood.”

Well, when her friend Dunham had a project for her, she decided that this was the right way to make her comeback, but what are the chances of her coming back for Too Much season 2? Ratajkowski has shared her thoughts with Variety about whether that could happen.

Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe in Too Much on Netflix

Emily Ratajkowski is interested in Too Much season 2

It’s great news for those who loved watching her take on the role of Wendy. Ratajkowski is interested in returning to the Netflix comedy if it is renewed. It is worth pointing out that Netflix hasn’t renewed the show just yet.

She shared how much she has come to know her character, and that Wendy is someone she would want to meet on the street. So, she is more than willing to return to play the role in the future. It’s not like there aren’t some intriguing storylines to come if the show is renewed!

“I definitely do. And Lena and I have had fun little convos about what that would look like. I mean, who knows? But I absolutely loved playing her. The world felt so clear to me. I know [Wendy] well — I feel like I could run into her on the street in Brooklyn. So it’d be very fun to return to her.”

Yes, the two have had conversations about how the second season could look. The first season left a lot open with the way the two women ended up interacting. It turns out that sometimes “the other woman” can end up being dupped into a relationship, but when presented with the evidence, they can end up doing the right thing for all.

Could Jessica and Wendy team up in Too Much season 2?

Where could the story go? Well, the obvious could be seeing how Wendy takes on the advice that Jessica gave her. Despite being gaslit and almost stalked at times, Wendy saw the good in Jess. The two realized that they were victims of the same, lying man.

This could lead to a friendship forming between the two of them, as Wendy takes on some of the advice Jess offered and comes back with updates. Jess and Wendy could even team up with their online worlds, showing others just how it’s done, avoiding being a “pick me girl.”

Now we just have to wait to see how the viewership is on Netflix to see if Too Much season 2 will even happen.

Too Much is available to stream on Netflix.