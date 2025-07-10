Too Much season 1 ending, explained: Jess and Felix's surprise grand finale!

This post contains spoilers from Too Much on Netflix from this point forward.

When Too Much begins, Jess (Megan Stalter) and Felix (Will Sharpe) are in no place to begin a long-term relationship. Jess has just landed in London from New York, where she was still recovering from a bad breakup with an elitist ex who moved on with an influencer. She's now starting a new chapter overseas, which gets off to mixed start after she burns herself with a candle.

The Netflix original romantic comedy series from Lena Dunham, which she created with husband Luis Felber and loosely borrows from their own love story, follows Jess and Felix's complicated relationship. While they seem to be going strong and heading in the right direction, they hit a speed bump. But does couple end the season broken up or happily ever after?

Jess and Felix get married in Too Much

Yes, you read that correctly! Jess and Felix get married in the Too Much season finale. If you're reading this before you haven't finished watching all 10 episodes, first of all, don't spoil the season for yourself! But you're probably wondering how the couple seemingly went from an irredeemable fight to tying the knot in such a short period of time. Well, there's no easy answer.

Following their fight at the wedding in episode 8, Jess tries to go back to normal in episode 9, but something in their relationship has shifted. Felix isn't openly communicating with her and avoids spending time with her. While Jess makes epic progress at work with a little help from Rita Ora, Felix has sex with an older woman and also slides back into back drinking habits.

However, after Jess' beloved dog Astrid tragically dies in episode 10, Felix rushes her to the vet. Jess doesn't arrive in time to say goodbye to Astrid. She blames him and lashes out about cheating on her. She's heartbroken all over again. But after finally meeting Wendy Jones (Emily Ratajkowski) and clearing the air, Jess seems emotionally lighter having let go of Zev (Michael Zegen) and realizes she's in love with Felix.

She wants to make their relationship work rather than running away from the good thing they have found because it's hard or because they both have troubles from their past. Jess rushes to the protest he's attending with help from her neighbor, who makes an ill-timed love confession. When she arrives, Jess glues her hands to the ground like everyone else and sits in front of Felix.

They both pour their hearts out to each other, having gotten some distance and clarity from their fight. Both of them had acted unfairly in their relationship, but they agree that they want to be together. Unexpectedly, Felix proposes to Jess as she's getting arrested. She agrees, and even though he's not getting arrested, Felix makes a scene and runs, too, so the cops chase him.

In the final scene of the season, Felix's friends and family gather together outside preparing to greet Jess and Felix after their wedding. Even though their marriage has happened rather quickly, everyone's super excited for them to start their lives together. It's definitely a surprise ending that we didn't see coming for these characters, but it sure makes for an interesting entry for a potential season 2!

