The Eternaut lands season 2 renewal on Netflix as show's future determined

The Eternaut on Netflix just came out on April 30, but the Argentinian series is already gaining a fanbase as it's made its way to the Top 10 row on the platform. It's not surprising given the apocalyptic/sci-fi element to it. And it seems like we're not the only ones who are fans of the show. Netflix is too!

The Eternaut season 2 has already been confirmed, according to Deadline. That means there's more story to tell from the series based on the graphic novel by Héctor G. Oesterheld. This is definitely great news for those of us who have already enjoyed season 1.

With the first season being six episodes, producer Matías Mosteirin told the news outlet that season will most likely get a couple more, coming in at a total of eight episodes. Netflix's Latin American programming head also shared the following with Deadline about the second season:

“Season 2 is going to be very important,” Ramos says. “It’s going to dig into a lot of sci-fi concepts that were just pointed out in Season 1, and they are going to be fully blown.”

El Eternauta. (L to R) César Troncoso, Ricardo Darín in El Eternauta. Cr. Marcos Ludevid / Netflix ©2024

The Eternaut season 2 will probably be the final season

While this is already great news, it comes with a bittersweet update as well. The producer went on to share that The Eternaut season 2 will probably be the final season, with the story wrapping up then and there. Look, if there's a show that's great many of us like to see it continue for as long as possible. Despite its success, I appreciate that the creative team is willing to put the creativity of it all first as not to sacrifice the story at the risk of the series going on too long.

The sci-fi tale is centered around Juan Salvo, one of the survivors of a toxic and mysterious snowfall in Buenos Aires that wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands of people stranded, per the synopsis. It turns out there's a "foreign army," aka aliens, that infiltrate and attack Earth. Juan sort of becomes the leader of the fight against these creatures and the toxic snowstorm that has changed many lives all the while also looking for his daughter.

International titles in general, though especially on Netflix, have proven to be wonderful additions to our watch-lists. I love that we're getting such a variety, and shows like this one really prove how great other content can be.

The Eternaut season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about season 2!