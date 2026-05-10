Euphoria season 3 episode 5 release time by time zone, trailer, and more

In Euphoria season 3 episode 4, Rue is picked up by the DEA. During the interrogation, she's given the option of prison or becoming their informant. Rue chooses the latter, but it may not have been a smart move.

Throughout the episode, Rue is almost caught by her boss, Alamo Brown, and Big Eddy. As always, she escapes trouble by the skin of her teeth. Sadly, the same can’t be said for Big Eddy, who was shot because he wasn't watching the cameras, while Magik and Rue were arguing.

At the end of the episode, Bishop tells Magik to go through the camera footage to see if they can identify the robbers. There’s no plate on the truck, and the thieves were wearing masks, but the driver wasn’t. Rue immediately recognizes the lips and identifies the driver as Faye. That means Laurie stole the money as payback for Paladin’s death.

According to the preview for the upcoming episode, Bishop becomes skeptical about Rue, and with good reason. As he said, since Rue arrived, there's been a "cascade of trouble."

Here's how you can watch the upcoming episode to see what's next.

Euphoria season 3 episode 5 release time

Euphoria, season 3, episode 5, titled “This Little Piggy”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, May 10, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, May 10

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, May 10

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 10

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 10

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 10

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, May 10

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, May 11

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, May 11

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, May 11

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, May 11

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, May 11

What to expect in season 3, episode 5 of Euphoria

The trailer above shows Cassie and her journey as an OnlyFans creator. One part highlights her storyline with social media influencer Brandon Fontaine, who accidentally helped get Cassie her 50,000 followers.

At some point in the episode, Fontaine asks Cassie to move in. This could cause a conflict between her and Maddy if Fontaine decides that he's Cassie’s manager now.

While this is happening, Nate is dealing with the consequences of his actions. Cassie’s left him, and he’s broke and living in a mess, and he still owes Naz and his people at least $1 million.

To make things worse, it’s unclear if Cassie is going to help him get out of his debt. However, it’s doubtful. Considering everything that Nate’s done and the fact that Cassie pawned her engagement ring and is having sex with someone else, Nate should expect more beatings from Naz’s men.

Stay tuned for more news about Euphoria season 3!