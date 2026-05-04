Euphoria season 3 episode 4 recap: Rue juggles Alamo, Kitty, and the DEA

If you thought the drama would let up in Euphoria season 3 after Cassie and Nate's wedding, we're ending the first half of the season with a real bang. The ramifications from the big day are being felt from all angles as the newlyweds face the facts of their situation in different ways and Rue finds her way through a sticky situation with the DEA following her possible arrest.

Euphoria season 3 episode 4 picks up in the wake of pivotal moments for most of the characters. The wedding not only change everything for Cassie and Nate, who were beaten and threatened by Naz for Nate's sizable debt, but also their friends who attended. Rue was pulled over by the DEA after leaving the wedding early, and now she will be faced with the decision to rat out Alamo.

Lexi also brings Jules a unique job opportunity to work on a television series, while Maddy and Cassie continue to team up on their efforts to turn Cassie into a star influencer on social media. In every corner, decisions will have to be made about allegiances and what's next for each character. Let's find out what happens in Euphoria season 3 episode 4, titled "Kitty Likes to Dance," with a recap!

Hunter Schafer in Euphoria season 3 episode 4 on HBO | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Rue makes a deal with the DEA

The episode begins with Rue sitting in the back of a police car as the drug-sniffing dogs check out her car. Even though she told the officer they wouldn't find any drugs, they do and she's booked, fingerprinted, and questioned. She lies about leaving the wedding for an issue with a friend who wasn't invited and was headed back. The officers ask about Laurie and whether she's been to Mexico. She lies, but when they present a photo with a cartel member, there's no disputing her lie.

She could face up to five years in prison for lying to them, but it gets even worse when they present what they actually found in her car. Rue faces a lot of jail time for what she has been involved in. She has the option of being taken into custody or helping them take Alamo down. She takes them up on their offer to be a "snitch" working with the DEA. When she reunites with Alamo, he immediately clocks that she's not looking her best and forces her to smile.

Alamo settled his score with Laurie and doesn't have any worries about finding a new supplier in LA. He's also breaking in a new dancer named Kitty (Anna Van Patten). Rue stresses about the DEA's rules, including an app on her phone that's actually a bug. Suddenly, we're catching up with the newlyweds as Nate tries to find meaning in his reconnected pinky toe. Cassie doesn't have as much hope as he does as she tends to his wounds. He reveals that he owes "a million-ish" dollars.

Nate claims that he will fix the situation, but Cassie's belief in the "fairytale" has ended. She calls Maddy, packs her bags, and leaves to figure out a real fix. While watching reality television, Jules gets a call from Lexi with an opportunity to show her art on LA Nights. She has the chance to paint an original piece to be displayed in the show. Meanwhile, Maddy gets to work on a makeover for Cassie that's much more successful than Jules' NSFW painting not fit for network TV.

Lexi apologizes to Patricia, who reveals that in order to cut the scene, they lost thousands of money and it's being blamed on Lexi's failure to properly communicate. Jules paints over the painting with a blob of red before ending with one big phallic image and leaving the soundstage. Maddy takes photos of Cassie by the pool despite Lexi's hesitations. Lexi also balks as Rue asks Maddy to help her get drugs, judging all three of them for their current life choices.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3 episode 4 on HBO | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Cassie makes an impression at her first Hollywood party

Back at home, Nate pleads his case to a local court to no avail. He even gets on his knees to beg for a chance to right his wrong. Nate bends into a full sob. Out in Los Angeles, Cassie pawned her wedding ring and rented an apartment across the pool from Lexi's (very Melrose Place). While playing poker with Alamo, Rue triggers the bug on her phone. Based on her questions, he's onto her and believes she could be a rat or that she's been using again. She falsely confesses to using to cool him down.

When she wins the poker game, Alamo gives her a strong threat about using drugs. Unfortunately, the DEA agents don't get anything from this call. Cassie hits the town with Maddy at Brandon Fontaine's (Jeff Wahlberg) house, and their goal is for the star to post a photo with Cassie to his millions of followers. She joins the center of the party and makes out with another girl to get Brandon's attention and it works like a charm. Maddy leaves Cassie to her own devices.

Rue watches in horror as a group of men have sex with Kitty in a personal room on security footage at the Silver Slipper. Brandon pulls Cassie and another girl into his bedroom as Maddy searches the house for her. Like in season 2, Cassie bangs on Brandon's bedroom door looking for Cassie, who snorts cocaine out of the other girl's belly button. Seeing this happen through the crack in the door, Maddy calls for reinforcements. She breaks in before Cassie takes things too far.

In the bathroom, Rue helps Kitty clean herself up and asks if she's being forced into this work. Kitty insists she likes to dance, and Magick emerges from a stall whistling knowingly at Rue, having overheard the conversation. Rue steps outside to make a phone call but realizes she left her phone inside. Magick relays what she overheard, which gets her into trouble. In the middle of her altercation, she gets a call from "Mom," and the DEA warns her that she's compromised.

Now it's Rue's word against Magick's, but Rue pulls out all the stops to discredit her, including claiming that Magick stole drugs. In the midst of the drama, armed gunman break in demanding what's in the safe and threaten to kill Magick and Rue. Instead, one of the gunman shoots Big Eddy in the stomach. He finally opens the safe, which the men clean out. While looking at the security footage, Rue recognizes Faye driving the truck. The war with Laurie continues.

Euphoria releases new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.