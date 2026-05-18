Euphoria season 3 episode 6 recap: Rue's caught in the middle as Cassie takes a bold step forward

With two episodes left, Euphoria season 3 answers one of its most staggering questions yet: Did Rue survive her close call with Alamo? In case you haven't been waiting with bated breath since last week's episode, Rue dug a hole in the ground deep enough to fit her body. She was buried with only her head above ground. Alamo raced toward her on horseback with a mallet aimed for her head.

It's the second time Alamo has threatened her life in a real way, and while the first time was a test, there's going to be a point where it's no longer a test. Last week's episode also found Maddy fighting to keep Cassie as a client, which made their partnership even more bankable. Maddy also forged a new business relationship with Alamo by taking in some of his girls from the Silver Slipper.

Euphoria season 3 episode 6 doesn't pick up where we left off in the previous episode. Instead, we're back in time with a flashback to Alamo as a young boy. Danielle Deadwyler plays his mother, and she was the "baddest" woman he knew. He meets her new boyfriend Preston, who had scars on his face that scared him, but he gave Alamo a chocolate bar. Soon, they became a family and Preston came into some money and treated Alamo's mom with gifts.

After moving into a new apartment, they went the beach during the summer. Preston asks Alamo for his blessing to propose to his mother. When they return home, they find their apartment has been robbed, including the jewelry. Alamo's mother packed their bags, took Alamo, and left Preston behind to a new apartment with another man. His mom staged the whole relationship and robbery. Alamo felt used by her con and promised he wouldn't be outsmarted again, which brings us to Rue.

Alexa Demie in Euphoria season 3 episode 6 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Rue doesn't die and gives the DEA important intel

Alamo swings the mallet beside Rue's head but doesn't hit her. When he gets off his horse, he slowly approaches her with the mallet as she pleads for her life. She promises to call Faye, which saves her life. Rue speaks to Faye (who's having stomach problems from drugs) and asks to take a photo of the key to the safe at Laurie's. Faye fell in love with Wayne, which is a choice, but she agrees to help Rue and take the photo of Wayne's key. She lies to Wayne about who she was talking to.

He's mad at her for doing drugs when they are trying to have a baby, which again, choices are being made. Alamo agrees to meet Laurie at his house and prepares his gun. Before the meeting, Rue shows Alamo the photo Faye sent her. Laurie and her team arrive and have a false sense of security until Alamo's team enters one by one flashing weapons. Laurie asks about a medical business he owns and whether he can get fentanyl. Meanwhile, the DEA overhears everything thanks to Rue.

Laurie wants Rue to run the fentanyl, but Alamo went allow her to go anywhere. Alamo and Laurie part with a spit handshake and a threat from Alamo. Later, Rue meets with the DEA, who belives her case will be looked at favorably after everyone's caught and put behind bars. Rue tried to warn Maddy about Alamo, but she insisted on working with Kitty, Magick, and Cassie at the Silver Slipper for photoshoots. Maddy asks Alamo to give them time off, and he doesn't answer kindly.

Back at Jules' apartment, Rue watches Jules paint a new piece. Rue believes her problem is that she has no responsibility to anyone but herself and reveals her dream to start a life, get married, and have children. She wants to wake up next to someone she loves and who loves her. Jules is doubtful they could be that, but Rue still wants to be with her. She calls rekindling their relationship a mistake that almost cost her everything with Ellis. Rue pushes back, and Jules slaps her to the ground and kicks her out.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3 episode 6 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Cassie's acting debut, a big choice, and a sign from Nate

Cassie's on the set of LA Nights for her first professional acting role. Even though she's doing well in the scene, one of the lines hits too close to home about her situation with Nate. She breaks down in tears explaining what happened on her wedding night, but the actors goes along with Cassie's meltdown and improvises. Patricia asks to speak with Cassie during lunch, and Lexi clearly tries to sabotage her role. Despite that, Patricia loves her and plans to write her a bigger role.

In order to score her new television role, Cassie has to delete her OnlyFans account, which she finds difficult to do. She's not able to make the move and calls Nate for advice, but he doesn't answer the phone. Without any support from her husband, she's finally presses delete. Patricia asks Lexi to write an upcoming episode, or at least storylines, for LA Nights. Would she have this opportunity without Cassie being on the show?

Rue gets a copy of Wayne's safe key made, and while she waits for it to be ready, she sits inside a church. She receives a call from her mother, but momentarily thought it was the DEA. She talks about believing in God and redemption and salvation. She wants to be free to start over without being weighed down by her mistakes. She plans to go home to visit her mom soon.

While chatting with a friend, Lexi gets the idea to build up Cassie's character with the intention of killing off her character. Cassie receives a package delivery, and when she opens the box, she sees a note that reads "Answer the Phone" with Nate's severed finger. Back at home, Nate destroys the flowers on a construction site while crashing out and screaming homophobic slurs. He gets beaten up.

Rue delivers the key to Alamo, but he gives it back to her. Apparently, he expects her to go to Laurie's and follow through with the plan. She's handed a dead rat to feed to Alamo's snake, which once belonged to a dancer named Sweet. Rue realizes her serious her situation is when Bishop informs her that he met with her mother. She hits the road and nearly crashes into a truck while fussing with her radio. She ends up on the side of the road and happens upon a tree that bursts into flames.

Euphoria airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.