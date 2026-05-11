Euphoria season 3 episode 5 recap: Cassie takes over Hollywood as Rue fights for her life

We're officially in the second half of Euphoria season 3, and the stakes continue to increase for each of the characters. In last week's episode, Rue struggled to balance her duties at the Silver Slipper while also working for the DEA. The situation became even more stressful when Laurie's team invaded the club and shot one of Alamo's men. Rue's right in the middle of the mess.

Cassie had a bit more success in her professional endeavors after she and Maddy attended Brandon Fontaine's party and made an impact to skyrocket her online fame. But Cassie's newfound attention could come at a cost for Lexi's television work, Nate being on the line for his debts back home, and even Maddy pushing aside her feelings to help her former friend achieve her goals.

Euphoria season 3 episode 5 begins with Cassie creating sensual videos for her 17,000 new subscribers with Maddy running the show to make money. Their hard work pays off when she lands 50,000 subscribers, but they don't stop there. Cassie sets off on the podcast circuit to voice some interesting opinions, but she's still hung up on Nate and sending him money. Maddy's mad about that.

When the success becomes too overwhelming but very exciting, Cassie has a fantasy sequence that she's grown into a giant that tramples through the city. She approaches one of her fans in an office building and presses her breasts into the glass window into it bursts. With Cassie's takeover going strong, we meet back up with Rue as Alamo's team works on damage control after the shooting.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Zendaya Euphoria season 3 episode 5 | Eddy Chen/HBO

Cassie makes a big decision about Maddy

Rue's asked to draw a map of Laurie's farm in order to plan their retaliation. Alamo crashes out when he's given pants that don't fit his height and threatens to kill Kidd. Cassie strikes up a relationship with Brandon, who plants a seed in her head that Maddy isn't a real manager. Meanwhile at work, Maddy has to clean a coworker's dog's vomit off the floor. Brandon tries to pull Cassie away from Maddy and have her move into his house with his team of influencers.

Back at home, Nate talks to Cassie on the phone about doing a video with Brandon and how much money it could make. He's on board with her pretending to be in a relationship with him to take advantage of his 30 million followers. He's also pushing her to move in with Brandon and leave Maddy in the dust. Nate's being supportive, but probably just because she's making a lot of money and that's what he needs for himself. Still, she's conflicted about leaving Maddy.

Rue's set to meet with Alamo alone, and she's surprised when Bishop comes into the room wearing a hairnet and putting on a plastic jacket and gloves. He basically admits that he doesn't trust her and sends her off to talk to Alamo. In the bathroom, Bishop approaches a bound and gagged man in the shower with an electric saw. Alamo confers with Rue about where Laurie would keep his money in her house. After leaving Alamo's, she meets with the DEA to get Laurie to incriminate herself.

Unfortunately, her first attempt doesn't work so she tries to call Faye. Wayne answers the phone, giving the DEA enough to work with. Cassie makes the decision to leave Maddy because she's "just an assistant" and meets at Maddy's apartment for a talk about the lies between them. Cassie approaches with some fake emotions, but Maddy fights back by making a phone call to cancel her audition for LA Nights. It's enough for Cassie to sign Maddy's new contract.

However, Maddy never had an audition for Cassie, leading her to grovel with Lexi to secure an audition with some thinly veiled threats. Cassie gets the audition and performs a monologue from Shakespeare. Lexi walks onto the soundstage during Cassie's audition, which the team is watching live on screens. It's hard to tell if they're impressed, but Cassie wasn't nearly as bad at acting as you'd think. One thing's for sure, Lexi's not thrilled at the prospect of working with her sister.

Alexa Demie as Maddy in Euphoria season 3 episode 5 | Eddy Chen/HBO

Alamo teams up with Maddy and threatens to kill Rue

Rue lies to Jules about dating Angel, and she doesn't especially buy into Rue's description of their "relationship." They have a conversation about the state of their relationship, with Jules telling Rue to make a move, and later, Jules has sex with Ellis. He finds a flannel shirt in Jules' closet floor and assumes it belongs to another man she slept with. She promises it just belongs to a friend from high school. He treats her horribly and holds his family over her head.

Nate receives $30,000 from Cassie and celebrates with a drink and some music. But his celebration is short-lived when one of Naz's men breaks into his house with a steel pipe. He rushes upstairs to hide, but he's quickly found and beaten. The man rips his pinky toe back off and now cuts off his left ring finger. He screams and writhes in pain, which a little girl outside overhears.

Magick fings cocaine in her locker at the Silver Silver and insists to Alamo that Rue's behind it, trying to frame her. Suddenly, with new details from the night of the robbery, Alamo starts to doubt Rue even more. Meanwhile, Rue has dinner with Maddy and can't believe that she doesn't hold any animosity for Cassie. While Maddy tells her about Jesus, she notices Bishop watching her outside the diner. Alamo approaches their table, and Maddy introduces herself. He joins them and it's instantly awkward.

They get to talking about Alamo's business, and Maddy can tell that Rue's acting different. Alamo sets up a ride for Rue with G and Bishop, but Maddy sticks around for her milkshake with Alamo. Their conversation goes from her parents to Maddy's desire to manage anyone who makes a lot of money, particularly OnlyFans creators. There's some odd kinship between them. When she shows him Cassie, Maddy and Alamo suddenly have a plan to work together.

In the car, Bishop takes Rue's phone making her even more scared. Lexi's furious that Cassie used her maiden name and lied that Lexi recommended her, and she very begrudgingly informs her that she got the role. Cassie immediately jumps ahead to being famous even though it's only a small role. The crew takes Rue to a dark field and makes her dig a deep hole.

Maddy accompanies Alamo to the Silver Slipper to meet his girls. She picks Kitty and Magick. Apparently, the hole was for Rue to be buried with only her head above ground. Alamo approaches her on horseback with a mallet. Will she survive or is this just a threat?

Euphoria releases new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.