Euphoria season 3 premiere proved Rue is never going to learn

The phrase, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder," can be true at times. When it comes to TV shows, it can hurt the product. This was my biggest concern when it came to Euphoria’s return. Four years is a long time for fans to remain interested in a program, and that meant the show had to deliver from the second it starts. Especially since there was going to be a jump in years for the characters, too.

Now, it's been a little while since the season 3 premiere of Euphoria, and if you haven't seen it, you may have some questions. Among them could be whether or not the return was worth the wait. It certainly was. Another may be if Ruby "Rue" Bennett (played by Zendaya) has learned anything since leaving high school. Well, while some things have changed, Rue remains the same.

WARNING! SPOILERS FOR THE SEASON 3 PREMIERE OF EUPHORIA !

The one consistent thing from the first two seasons of Euphoria is that Rue is reliably unreliable. Yes, that seems like an oxymoron, but that’s part of what makes her a wonderful mess. Viewers can always depend on her to do something foolish, and we will eat it up and get excited to see what destructive thing she does next.

After five years of being a drug mule to pay off her debt to Laurie (including having to sometimes swallow sex-lube-covered contraband), you’d think that Rue would say to herself, “Maybe I should get my act together.” NOPE! She does the exact opposite. And that leads us to her latest job, where she meets a club owner (and apparently role model) named Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje).

During her drug drop-off, Rue asks to go to the bathroom. Alamo Brown’s no-nonsense employee, Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson), tells her where it is and not to touch anything on her way. Now, as a side note, if I’ve learned anything from Aladdin when he went into the Cave of Wonders, it’s to do what you’re supposed to do and leave. What do you think Rue did? You guessed, not listened to instructions.

Rue dances with the beautiful and drinks with Alamo Brown. Now, had she left, she would have been gone by the time Brown and his crew realized his drugs were cut with fentanyl. But she also wouldn't have gotten the job of her dreams.

Here’s the other wild thing about Rue. No matter how bad a situation she’s in, she always manages to get out of it relatively unscathed. Sure, she'll be hurt and have to deal with some consequences, but she always recovers. Sadly, it usually leaves someone she cares about hurting or worse. It’s happened in seasons 1 and 2, and it would be shocking if it didn’t happen again. Why? Because Rue will never learn, and the people caught up in her storm are the ones who will suffer.