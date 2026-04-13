Euphoria season 3 episode 1 recap: Rue's bad decisions lead to new beginnings

Euphoria season 3, which has been an event four years in the making, has finally arrived as probably one of the most highly anticipated television releases of the year. HBO's Emmy Award-winning teen drama series has been off the air for an extended hiatus, but the characters have returned for what's sure to be an unpredictable wild ride as they leap into adulthood.

While Euphoria still took place in high school during its second season, the series has flash forward in time about five years. We're in uncharted territory now! In the previous season, Rue had still been in debt to Laurie, but she was at least hopeful and choosing sobriety. Cassie and Nate broke up after Lexi's play created even more tension with Maddy. Last season ended with a real bang.

However, in season 3, it's a whole new world as Rue finds herself back in dangerous situations, Cassie and Nate have very different career paths as they plan to get married, and Lexi and Maddy are taking Hollywood by storm (or at least trying to). Wondering what everyone's up to and what's in store next? Let's dive right into a recap of Euphoria season 3 episode 1. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Maude Apatow in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

How Rue ended up as a drug mule for Laurie

The episode begins with Rue once again talking to us in narration and explaining that after high school, she hasn't been up to anything good. She's somewhere in Chihuahua, Mexico as a group of men help get her car unstuck and back on the road. She drives through the desert until she gets to the border wall. After paying a man to put up a ramp on either said, Rue attempts to drive up the incline. Unfortunately, the bottom of her car gets stuck on the top of the wall.

A few unsuccessful attempts to drive forward later, Rue decides to grab the bag in the backseat and climb down from the wall. This could have gone south so fast, but she manages to safely run down the ramp and onto the ground on the other side of the wall. She trudges forward on foot into Texas, clearly going to deal with her stuck car later, or just leave it there altogether. After a trek through the night, a little girl wakes her up in the morning with a glass of milk. She slept in a barn.

She eats breakfast with a family, who thanks her for writing an important article for her college newspaper during the pre-meal prayer. But she's quickly back on the road with a little help from one of the family's daughters, Daisy. She rides a Greyhound bus all the way back to California and immediately arrives at Laurie's house. Turns out, the car was Laurie's and now it's on Rue's tab. Finally, Rue gives us some backstory on her post-high school life.

While working in a smoke shop, she received a visit from Laurie about the $43 million she owes her, which is the rate of her $10,000 plus interest. But Laurie settles for $100, 000. Rue also doesn't have that, leading her to becoming a drug mule. Inside a strip club, Rue swallows multiple balloons full of drugs, and after a few runs, Faye joined her as a mule. It's a dangerous position to be in because if a balloon breaks, you could die, which is what happened to another woman "body packing."

Rue and Faye get stopped at the border before getting into the United States and worry when the drug-sniffing dog surrounds their car. But they manage to make it back in without incident. Back at Laurie's a man carries Rue into the house as she produces the smuggled fentanyl. Rue explains that after Fezco's house was raided, she moved out of East Highland and went into business with her cousin. During the night, Faye mentions to Rue that there's money in Wayne's (Toby Wallace) safe.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Cassie and Nate disagree about her social media work

Surprisingly, Rue and Lexi are still friends. Lexi lets Rue crash at her apartment, but she pushes Rue to figure out what to do with her future. Obviously, Rue can't tell Lexi what she's really up to. Rue also pushes Lexi to call Fez, which she has been putting off. He's in prison for 30 years. Lexi works for Patty Lance (Sharon Stone) on a primetime soap, a completely different environment from her sister Cassie's "right-wing suburban bubble" where she tries to become social media famous.

Nate drives a Cybertruck (an important detail) and doesn't respect Cassie's work making sensual fetish content, but he plays into the fact that she's dressed as a dog. His own work taking over his father's business has come with its own struggles, especially for the location where he's building. While talking with a friend, Cassie reveals she's considering posting on OnlyFans to make more money. Speaking of, Lexi tells Rue that Jules is working as a sugar baby.

Lexi's still friends with Maddy, who's a manager and represents Dylan Reid, the star of LA Nights, the show Lexi works on. On set, Lexi gives an important note that changes a scene for the better. She's excited when Dylan notices her (even if he calls her Lisa). Maddy's career might seem glamorous, but she's not as powerful or rich as her boss... yet.

Rue catches up with Ali for dinner and they have a conversation about religion. After meeting that family in Texas, Rue has been thinking more about religion and faith. He has some interesting insights for her, and she decides that she's going to believe and read the Bible (or at least listen to the audio version). The next day, Rue picks up pills from Wayne in Laurie's underground drug production operation. She drives into a mansion's garage, which closes behind her.

Colman Domingo and Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Rue makes a deal with Alamo after a sign from God

She's delivering the drugs to Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and the man who takes the drugs in the garage allows her to go inside to use the bathroom. There's a part going on and Rue smiles at the naked women. She has trouble finding the bathroom and walks in on a naked woman who asks for her help tying her bikini. The man with the money searches for Rue and finds her dancing with a group of girls. He pulls her away, but Alamo stops them to make an introduction.

Rue and Alamo share a drink and he reveals that he runs five strip clubs. Rue shoots her shot and expresses her desire to work with him in one of his clubs. She just might have found herself a better second job that rideshare driving. Back at Nate and Cassie's. Cassie brings up the topic of their wedding during a candlelit dinner (literally hundreds of candles) and soft launches starting an OnlyFans. Nate won't allow her, but she keeps pushing because she refuses to have a small wedding.

Rather quickly, Cassie wears Nate down with what's basically an ultimatum. He makes her agree that she won't show her face in nude photos. Meanwhile, Rue finds herself in the line of fire when a girl dies at Alamo's after taking Laurie's drugs. It's not her fault, and Rue pleads her case about how she's been on the line with Laurie since a mistake in high school. She saw working with Alamo as a way out, as a possible sign from God. Alamo shoots a green apple on Rue's head she she hysterically laughs.

Euphoria airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.