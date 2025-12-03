Euphoria season 3 release month finally revealed—and it's sooner than we thought

It's been a long time since we've seen new episodes of Euphoria, but that's about to change sooner rather than later.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys revealed Euphoria season 3 will premiere in April 2026, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Bloys made the announcement at an HBO event in London on Wednesday, Dec. 3. While Bloys didn't announce the release date for Euphoria season 3, he did welcome some of the stars of the series on stage and shared a little bit about the new season.

Looking at HBO's schedule, there's a good chance we're going to see Euphoria season 3 premiere in mid to late April. I don't think HBO has anything slated to premiere after Industry ends in early March, so there should be some programming happening in that March-April window. Most shows are about eight episodes, so I'd guess that mid-ish April release is probably pretty likely.

THR reported that Bloys said, "The stakes are higher." He also mentioned that the new season is all about "being out of the safety net of school."

We know there is a big time jump coming to Euphoria season 3 after the events of the season 2 finale. It was revealed at the event, according to Variety, that the time jump will be five years after the season 2 finale. That was confirmed by series creator Sam Levinson.

Levinson also teased what to expect in the third season from the show's key characters, and it's wild!

Here's what Levinson said at the event, according to Variety:

“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time. We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.

“And then Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.

“I feel strongly this is our best season yet. I will say that Cassie and Nate do in fact get married. I’m confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night.”

We already knew Euphoria season 3 was eyeing an early-ish premiere in 2026, but I thought it could be pushed a little further into the year. It's great that the stars were able to align to even make the third season at all after the many difficulties, production delays, and working around the schedules of the show's stars who are all very involved with many high-profile projects.

Honestly, it's wild to me that they were able to make this season happen at all. When you have a small group of some of the biggest movie stars in the world right now, lining up schedules, figuring out the overall story, and how everything fits together is a massive accomplishment.

Most of the stars of Euphoria will return for season 3, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Paula Marshall, Alanna Ubach, Martha Kelly, Melvin Bonez, Nika King, Sophie Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner.

There are a bunch of new cast members joining Euphoria season 3, as well, including Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Lyonne, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Danielle Deadwyler, Toby Wallace, and more.

The third season of the series consists of eight episodes. Depending on the actual premiere date, we should see the series end sometime in the early summer. Euphoria season 3 will likely take us right into House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO.