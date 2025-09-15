We have a better idea about when Euphoria season 3 will premiere on HBO

It's been an unexpectedly long wait for Euphoria season 3. In fact, there was a point where fans didn't believe that the new season would even begin filming or make it to air. But that's no longer a concern that we have for the Emmy Award-winning HBO teen drama series, as the cast and crew have been hard at working on production of season 3 since February 2025.

Since we have been waiting for new episodes since season 2 ended in February 2022, we have been wondering when Euphoria season 3 will premiere. Prior to the strikes, Angus Cloud's death, and creative conflicts, the season was expected to be released in 2025, but that's obviously not the case now. HBO has confirmed a 2026 premiere date, and the boss finally teased a release window.

Euphoria season 3 release window revealed

After a number of HBO and HBO Max series and stars won big at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys spoke with a number of outlets in celebration of success and reflection of the future. When Variety asked about Euphoria season 3's premiere date, Bloys played coy but provided the best hint yet: "It’ll be the spring, but we don’t have a date confirmed yet."

That's not a month, but we'll take it! Spring begins in March, which means that we should anticipate the Euphoria season 3 premiere date in either March, April, or May. Seeing as Bloys basically already confirmed House of the Dragon season 3 would debut in June 2026, a premiere for the teen drama in March or April sounds like the perfect time for one show to roll right into the other.

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Production on the third season is currently slated to come to an end sometime this month in September 2025, which Bloys revealed earlier this summer. After cameras stop rolling, creator Sam Levinson and the creative team will get to work on post-production and prep the season for release. Later this year and/or early next year, we should start getting teases from HBO.

Euphoria could still end with season 3

Because of the show's lengthy delay and the meteoric rise of in-demand cast members Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney, most people have assumed that Euphoria season 3 will be the final season of the series. The new episodes are believed to flash-forward the characters out of high school, which lends to the series finishing its run with season 3.

As Bloys told Deadline after the Emmys, "We always leave it up to producers, you never know." The fate of Euphoria apparently hasn't been decided yet by Levinson, though Bloys did admit that getting this cast back together again would be nothing short of a miracle. "The scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working of their generation, so we’ll see."

Sure, he's being cagey about the fate of the show now, but it's very much still on the table that the upcoming third season will be the last we see of Rue, Jules, Nate, Cassie, and the rest of the characters. If season 3 is in fact the final season and it's decided beforehand, HBO will likely share that information with fans ahead of time rather than And Just Like That us again.

Stay tuned for more Euphoria news and updates from Show Snob!