Even without Heated Rivalry, HBO Max still dominated the Emmy nominations

This year’s Emmy nominations have finally been revealed, and it looks like HBO Max will be taking home numerous awards. While streamers like Hulu and Apple TV+ scored an impressive number of noms thanks to hit series like Paradise and Pluribus, nobody came close to dethroning HBO Max, which has a whopping 122 nominations this year.

Two series in particular helped HBO Max lead the charge, with the medical drama The Pitt scoring 26 nominations, and Hacks earning 25 noms. “These Emmy nominations showcase the exceptional range of talent across HBO and HBO Max,” Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO & HBO Max Content, said in a statement after the nominations were announced. “Congratulations to all the artists and storytellers whose outstanding work made this recognition by the Television Academy possible.”

Whiatker's patient Samba crashes, but he gets him back. High-5's allaround. (Warrick Page/HBOMAX)

The Pitt and Hacks dominate the Emmy nominations

The Pitt has quickly become one of the most gripping and addictive shows on television right now, earning critical praise and massive ratings. That popularity was on full display with the Emmy nominations, and the show scored nominations in almost every major drama category, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for Noah Wyle.

But where the show really swept up was the Outstanding Supporting Actress category. Out of the seven nominees, four are for The Pitt, thanks to the performances of Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa, and Sepideh Moafi.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks season 5 on HBO Max

Hacks breaks an industry record

Trailing The Pitt by just one nomination is Hacks, which has broken a record for the most nominations in a single year by a comedy series. Naturally, the two leads, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, earned their annual nominations, and rising fan favorite Meg Stalter just scored her first Emmy nom as well.

The show also dominated the Outstanding Guest Actress category thanks to its many famous cameos during the final season, including Leslie Bibb, Laurie Metcalf, and Kaitlin Olson.

HBO Max earned other major nominations too

On top of The Pitt and Hacks, HBO Max earned numerous other major nominations. After its tumultuous run of airing just three seasons over 20 years, Lisa Kudrow is bowing out with pride thanks to an Outstanding Actress nomination for the final season of The Comeback.

The Gilded Age also earned the streamer numerous noms, including Outstanding Drama Series, an Outstanding Actress nom for star Carrie Coon, and an Outstanding Guest Actress nomination for Nurse Jackie alum, Merritt Wever, who had a recurring character throughout season 3.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 - Courtesy of Bell Media

Heated Rivalry fans get the last laugh this year

One massive HBO Max series missing from the nominations this year is Heated Rivalry. Despite shattering ratings records and being critically praised, the show was not eligible for any nominations because of some wonky Emmy rules about foreign series (Heated Rivalry is a Canadian series that HBO Max acquired from Crave).

Luckily, star Connor Storrie still managed to earn an Emmy nomination thanks to his excellent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live back in February.

SNL gave a shoutout to Storrie on their official Instagram, and it was re-shared by Heated Rivalry's official account as well. The show even commented on SNL’s post, writing, “Let’s Go!”

The 2026 Emmys will take place on Sunday, September 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Law & Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay and will air on NBC and Peacock. The ceremony is expected to begin at 8/7c.