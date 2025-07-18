Every Summer After series adaptation finds its Percy and Sam

With the success of the likes of Reacher, Cross, and even The Summer I Turned Pretty, it’s not surprising that Prime Video is continuing the trend of adapting successful books into a TV series. Every Summer After by Carley Fortune is the next book to get an adaptation, and Prime Video has found its leading pair.

In fact, a number of actors have joined the project. While it is exciting news, it did bring an update for Chicago Fire fans that they didn’t necessarily want to hear.

Fate: The Winx Club Saga Season 1. Sadie Soverall as Beatrix in Fate: The Winx Club Saga Season 1. Cr. Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX © 2020

Who will play Percy and Sam in Every Summer After?

Saltburn’s Sadie Soverall will take on the role of Persephone “Percy” Fraser in the new adaptation. Matt Cornett from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will play Sam Florek. They are the romantic leads in the steamy novel, which takes place over the course of six years and a week. Yes, this specific time frame is important.

On top of that, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, and Joseph Chiu have also been cast in the series. They will play Chantal, Delilah, Charlie, and Jordie, respectively, who are all key characters throughout the novel.

So far, there isn’t a release window for the series. Production is set the start soon, which means that we could potentially see the release sometime in summer 2026. It makes sense to release a series focused on the summer months during this time of the year, and The Summer I Turned Pretty won’t take that season as the show is wrapping up with its currently-airing third season.

When talking about the casting, Fortune, who is an executive producer on the series, shared that she is “excited” about the “fabulous cast,” according to Deadline.

“This is an enormously talented group of actors, whose auditions made me laugh, swoon, and cry. I know they’ll have fans of Every Summer After falling in love with their favorite characters all over again.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - “Episode 103” (Disney+/Fred Hayes) Matt Cornett

What is Every Summer After about?

The romance novel is also a story of grief and regret. Percy made the biggest mistake of her life 10 years earlier, and she spends every summer thinking about that, working on keeping everyone a safe distance from her heart so that she doesn’t have to relive anything like that again.

However, when she gets a call that sends her back to Barry’s Bay and back to Sam, she is thrown back into the memories and the reality of her life.

For years, Percy and Sam had been inseparable. They would study and write together, and their friendship turned into a love that they never thought would end. Even when Percy returns, it seems like the two could end up picking back up where they left off, but can they? Can everything that happened in the past be forgotten?

Every Summer After is currently in production and will be released on Prime Video at a TBD date.