Here's when every episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drops on Prime Video

Fans have waited long enough, and that wait is about to come to an end. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is slated to premiere on Prime Video tomorrow! So if you were planning on watching something else, you might want to rethink your plans.

Not only is this series one of Prime Video's best teen shows, but it's also in its final season. After The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 wraps up its run, fans will have to say goodbye to Belly and the Fisher boys for good. That said, this isn't a season you want to miss!

However, don't expect the third season to be released all at once. Prime Video moved away from that approach after the first season. Season 2 followed a weekly release schedule, with the first three episodes dropping on premiere day and the rest rolling out one at a time each week. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will follow a similar format, but with a slight change. Only the first two episodes will drop on premiere day. After that, a new episode will be released every week leading up to the season 3 finale.

Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Steven (Sean Kaufman), and Taylor (Rain Spencer) in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 | Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release schedule

There is a total of 11 episodes in the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is the most episodes the series has had in a single season. This should give the story more room to fully explore Belly’s journey, tie up loose ends, and hopefully deliver a satisfying farewell to the characters fans have grown to love.

The new season will premiere on Prime Video with its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. From that point on, you can expect a new episode to drop every Wednesday at this same exact release time until the series finale on Sept. 17, 2025

Episode 1 & 2: July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025 Episode 3: July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025 Episode 4: July 30, 2025

July 30, 2025 Episode 5: Aug. 6, 2025

Aug. 6, 2025 Episode 6: Aug. 13, 2025

Aug. 13, 2025 Episode 7: Aug. 20, 2025

Aug. 20, 2025 Episode 8: Aug. 27, 2025

Aug. 27, 2025 Episode 9: Sept. 3, 2025

Sept. 3, 2025 Episode 10: Sept. 10, 2025

Sept. 10, 2025 Episode 11: Sept. 17, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty was created by Jenny Han, who is also the creator of Netflix's teen series XO, Kitty. The show is based on Han's YA book series of the same name and centers around a teenage girl named Belly Conklin, who spends her summers at Cousins Beach alongside her family and the Fisher brothers. As the years go by, bonds grow stronger, emotions become tangled, and Belly finds herself entangled in a life-changing love triangle.

Lola Tung stars as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, while Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno play the roles of Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher. Also in the cast are Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, and many others.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is based on the third novel in Han's book trilogy titled We’ll Always Have Summer. It will see Belly wrapping up her junior year of college. She’s eagerly anticipating another summer at Cousins Beach, but this time with her soulmate, Jeremiah. While everything seems to be going smoothly at first, old feelings start to resurface for Conrad, and Belly is forced to make a final, grown-up decision about love and her future.

Here's the third season's synopsis via an official press release:

"It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"

Take a look at the exciting trailer below for a sneak peek of what's to come this season!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 16. Make sure to save the date!

More The Summer I Turned Pretty content to check out on Show Snob below: