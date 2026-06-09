Every Year After release time by time zone, age rating, and season 1 preview

If you have been needing another romantic drama series to binge-watch after finishing (and probably rewatching) Off Campus, Prime Video has wasted no time in giving us another new show to obsess over. And like the show that has taken over the world, Every Year After is also based on a series of popular, beloved books that fans can't wait to see come to life on screen.

Every Year After borrows its plot from the novel Every Summer After by Carley Fortune and centers on the complicated and years-spanning love story between Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett). From meeting in childhood and falling into young love, their paths cross again years later into adulthood when an unfortunate incident forces them to confront the past.

Once again, it's a show that will have you hooked while piecing together what happened in the past and present and reaching for the tissues during the emotional moments. But when you can start your Every Year After binge-watching on Prime Video and what can you expect from the show? We're sharing what viewers need to know before diving right in!

Matt Cornett as Sam Florek, Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser | Credit: Cate Cameron/Prime

When is the Every Year After release date and time?

Every Year After premieres on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 on Prime Video around the world. The first season contains eight episodes, which will be released all at once in a binge format rather than dropping weekly. You can start your binge-watch at 3 a.m. ET, or midnight PT for those on the West Coast, if you're willing to stay up super late to watch before spoilers hit the timeline.

In case you're watching the latest Prime Video young adult romantic drama from outside the United States, take a closer look at the Every Year After release times by time zone below:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, June 9

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, June 9

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 10

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, June 10

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 10

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, June 10

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, June 10

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 10

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 10

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 10

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 10

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Wednesday, June 10

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Wednesday, June 10

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, June 10

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, June 10

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, June 10

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Wednesday, June 10

Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek | Credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Every Year After age rating and what to expect from season 1

After watching Off Campus on Prime Video last month and seeing the sex scenes and graphic nudity, you are probably wondering if Every Year After will have the same content. While both shows share a TV-MA age rating, they are for very different reasons. Being so, the newer show seems like the less explicit of the two according to how Prime Video describes Every Year After's age rating.

The show's official page explains that it's rated TV-MA for violence, alcohol use, foul language, and sexual content. There's no mention of nudity, and though that doesn't mean there might not be something behind shirtless men, it's unlikely that there will be anything worth covering your eyes over. But parents should still proceed with caution when it comes to younger viewers watching.

As mentioned above, the series tells the story of a complex love story over the course of many years. Here's how Prime Video describes the series in the official synopsis: "Told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay — the quintessential lake town —Every Year After is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever."

For some romance, a lot of drama, and the most picturesque setting to escape into, Every Year After will be exactly what you're looking for, especially if you're counting down the days until The Summer I Turned Pretty returns with its wrap-up movie. Before checking out the show and heading to Barry's Bay, check out the trailer in the video below!