Off Campus achieves stunning first for Prime Video to set the stage for season 2

It's no secret that the world has fallen head over heels for Prime Video's new hockey romance series Off Campus. Based on the best-selling book series of the same name, the series launched in May 2026 to incredible, instant success as millions of fans around the world tuned into Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells' love story. And it's already become one of Prime Video's biggest shows ever.

Shortly after Off Campus dropped its full first season, Prime Video revealed that the college drama series skyrocketed onto the platform as the streamer's third most-watch original series debut of all time behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout. Off Campus drew in 36 million viewers before its first two weeks of availability had finished, but its bragging rights aren't over.

Off Campus becomes Prime Video's first weekly No. 1 original series

As of June 3, 2026, Prime Video began taking a page from Netflix's playbook and releasing weekly Top 10 rankings for its global original content. For the inaugural worldwide ranking of the Top 10 Prime Original series (English and non-English) for the week of May 25-31, Off Campus took the peak position at No. 1, closely followed by fellow hits Spider-Noir, Citadel, and The Boys.

Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) in OFF CAMPUS SEASON 1 | Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

That's amazing news for Off Campus to top Prime Video's charts for the very first time that the streamer has released them. And it's even better news that the romantic drama continues to pull in new viewers and high ratings after nearly one month of release. There's no doubt that the show has a high potential of spending another week, or even more, atop Prime Video's weekly chart.

Unlike Netflix, Prime Video isn't currently revealing actual viewership data along with its rankings. There are no numbers attached to Off Campus ranking as the No. 1 most-watched show for this time period, and it's unknown whether the streamer will change course in the future and provide more information to consumers about the numerical context behind these rankings.

In addition to releasing the Top 10 rankings for the Top 10 original series, both English and non-English, Prime Video also shared the same chart for original movies and two separate Top 10 charts for non-English original movies and series. Now that these rankings exist, they will be another point of pride for fans when their favorite titles make it into the Top 10.

Off Campus becoming the first Prime Video original series to top its weekly most-watched shows chart perfectly sets the stage for the series to continue growing with its second season. If we thought that the season 1 debut was huge, we're probably unprepared for the heights the follow-up season will reach, especially now that it's been confirmed that Allie and Dean are the leads.

The second season is already in production and will wrap filming before the end of the year. Off Campus season 2 will make its premiere on Prime Video sometime in mid-2027, though the streamer hasn't yet offered a release window. Nevertheless, fans will be counting down the days until we return to Briar University and give the beloved series an even bigger viewership debut.