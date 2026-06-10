Every Year After season 1 episode 3 recap: Summer 2013

Every Year After is equal parts joy and sadness wrapped into a beautiful summer story. Percy and Sam are each other’s person in more than a romantic way but best friends who met by chance. If her parents never brought her to the lake, she may never have met Sam. Now, she doesn’t know how to let go of that past life.

So far in episode 1 and 2 of Every Year After, we've seen two summers spent by the lake, but no big mistake yet. We know it’s coming. My heart hurts for the moment we find it out, especially after watching Percy get close to everyone again. It is magical how she was so scared yet fell back into Barry’s Bay like she never left. Maybe parts of her never did.

Joseph Chiu as Jordie, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in Every Year After. Image courtesy Cate Cameron/Prime

Summer 2013

The two summers before, Sam was just her cute friend. In summer 2013, her writing and his charming looks were making her question things all over again. Delilah stirred the pot last year and was shocked Percy didn’t warn her that Sam had gotten hot. In the previous two summers, they were young and learning who they were, so feelings were just odd. Now, another year older, with boyish looks turning into hot features, Percy’s brain is definitely getting mixed up.

While Deliah is trying to get Percy to finally make her move, Charlie is telling Sam to make his. After all these years, this is the summer that should change things. But they both make it clear they are just friends and they want it to stay that way.

One scary movie on a stormy night leads her to Sam. Her parents are at a conference, sending her to get freaked out. She begs to stay with Sam even after teasing him. They get her some dry clothes and try to get some sleep. The next morning, already he makes a sweet gesture; it is all soured when they emerge downstairs. Sam says the stupidest thing you can say in front of your girl best friend; she’s just Percy, that’s all.

This leads to her not wanting to look cute for the end of the summer bonfire. Delilah tries to remind her that he was scared to tell his mom that Percy stayed over. She counters that with Sam having all summer to make his move, but he doesn’t think of her that way.

Even so, Delilah convinces Percy to wear some makeup, and they arrive at the bonfire with Jordie’s eyes on Delilah immediately. This explains where Jordie and Deliah’s friendship started. We finally find out he is their local basketball player and was away all summer. In the present day, he runs his family’s motel after his sports injury. Sadly, he sinks Percy further by revealing she’s famous for her pierogi-eating. He becomes irreverent once, but Sam and Charlie are at the bonfire even though Charlie is with his latest hookup.

With all the couples making out around them, Percy and Sam sit by the fire awkwardly. She doesn’t think she’ll be able to drive to another state by herself when she gets her license. He pivots to apologizing for the pierogies and then compliments her on the lipstick. Then he makes her jealous by telling her he took a girl to a dance and gives his jacket to Deliah. She does the stupidest thing and kisses another guy in front of him.

The next day, they apologize for the bonfire. They realize they both have their own lives. Sam admits he was jealous when he saw her kiss that guy. He feels safe with her and doesn’t want to ruin how special that is. He’s afraid of losing that special bond between them. They agree to not lose it. Again, they push their true feelings down to save their friendship. They swear on their friendship bracelets once again.

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal in Every Year After. Image courtesy Cate Cameron/Prime

Sue’s Obituary

The next morning at Sam’s house, we find out he asked Percy to take a pass at his mom’s obituary. Percy is the best person to write it since she writes obituaries for her job, and she considers Sue like a second mom. Sitting at the kitchen counter, she gathers a few more details about Sue from Charlie so she can write a well-rounded, thoughtful obituary. I love how Sam says his mom’s best quality was her strength, especially with what she endured.

After getting caught in a moment by Charlie, Sam makes sure Percy has everything she needs. She does and promises to write up a draft. Before leaving they agree to meet back up when she’s done so he can read it. He’s left standing in the house alone with his thoughts. Charlie gives Sam grief about asking Percy to write the obituary after his run. He warns him to be careful, and Sam reminds him of his happiness with Taylor now. He is leaving Percy in the past, but at the same time, he doesn’t have to ice her out. Charlie invited her but is now regretting it? Men are strange.

It turns out while Charlie is telling Sam to not make mistakes with Percy, he’s still chasing Deliah. He finally tells her he’s been waiting years for her, too. If it wasn’t some sort of cheating, I’d be a fan. But she’s still technically with her awful husband, and Charlie doesn’t keep girls around for long. So it is surprising they keep coming back to each other.

Their moment is interrupted by Chantal walking into the tavern, asking about Charlie’s connections to get her passport renewed. She needs to get to Seattle now. Despite everything, he agrees to drive her and help her out. On the drive, in true Charlie fashion, he makes fun of Chantal for ordering food for her fiance. The truck breaks down, causing Charlie to crash out for not getting it fixed sooner. He worries he’ll disappoint his mom, which crushes me even more.

Meanwhile, Sam loves the obituary. It is his mom through and through. He was right that Percy was the best person to capture her truest essence. He gives her a hug that lasts a little too long. He covers it up by complimenting her writing again. They decide to swim together and race to the raft like they used to.

Later on, she walks into the tavern in a beautiful outfit to find Sam alone. He’s listening to Dolly and making his mom’s pierogies. He ties an apron around her. In his arms, the world seems to stop, and they seem like they did so many years ago. They look like they are about to kiss when Deliah walks in, pissed that she’s interrupting something. Percy apologies and runs out. Delilah lays into her as Sam admits he doesn’t think when he’s with her.

Percy leaves a voicemail for Chantal, not knowing she’s having issues getting to the passport place. She’s upset, confused, and ready to get back to the States. As she’s opening her motel door, a man tracks her down, asking for her by name. It is Sue’s estate holder, and Percy needs to be at the reading of Sue’s will tomorrow. She’s rightly confused after the years apart. He tells her she’s very much in the will and needs to come to the reading. She can’t leave town tonight as much as she wants to.

Stream all episodes of Every Year After on Prime Video now.