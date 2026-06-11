Every Year After star confirms character's season 2 fate after heartbreaking ending

Prime Video's romantic drama series Every Year After has finally arrived, and fans of Carley Fortune's books haven't wasted a moment to begin binge-watching the new summer obsession. Following in the footsteps of fellow page-to-screen adaptations The Summer I Turned Pretty and Off Campus, which are on the streamer, the new series delivers the same romantic twists and turns.

Every Year After takes place in Barry's Bay, where years of history have taken place for Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall), Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), and his older brother Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway). After becoming friends, Percy and Sam's relationship becomes much deeper, but a shocking secret tears them apart. A devastating loss brings them back into each other's lives to reopen old wounds.

By the end of the first season, Every Year After approaches storytelling that's featured in Fortune's sequel novel One Golden Summer and leaves a certain character's life on the line. However, one of the show's stars has basically confirmed the fate of their character while also teasing what could lie ahead should Prime Video renew the surefire hit series for a second season.

Warning: Spoilers from Every Year After season 1 episode 8 from this point forward.

Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in Every Year After | Image courtesy Cate Cameron/Prime

Michael Bradway reveals what's next for Charlie in possible Every Year After season 2

In the final scene of Every Year After season 1 episode 8, the season comes to and end with Charlie looking at an old photo of himself, his brother Sam, and Percy in the Banana Boat. As book readers know, the photo was taken by Alice Everly, who becomes a major character in the series thanks to her role and relationship with Charlie in One Golden Summer. But we don't meet her just yet.

While looking at the photo, Charlie becomes overcome with emotion thinking about the past and all the things he has lost since those easier summer days. He clutches his left arm and then his chest as he collapses to the ground. Michael Bradway, who plays Charlie (Carson MacCormac plays the younger version), confirms that Charlie suffered a heart attack, which gives Charlie similar if not the same heart problems as hit late father, who died of a heart attack.

During an interview with Deadline, Bradway explained Charlie's cardiac event in full detail: "It was a heart attack. We’re gonna let Percy have the panic attacks. Charlie gets the heart attack. Obviously, [Charlie’s] father died from a sudden heart attack, which is a big reason why Sam wanted to be a cardiologist and to help people, because of what happened to his father. And then it just so happens that Charlie also has heart problems, and unexpectedly, he’s looking at the famous photo and he’s reminiscing, and unfortunately it hurts too much, and he has a heart attack."

Abigail Cowen as Delilah, Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek in Every Year After | Image courtesy Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Bradway also explained that while he knew the heart attack cliffhanger would be coming for Charlie since he read the books, he wasn't sure that showrunner Amy B. Harris use the incident as the season 1 ending. Obviously, knowing that One Golden Summer exists and Charlie's story continues, those who haven't read the books can rest assured that Charlie isn't going to die and Bradway will be back.

In a separate interview with E! News, Bradway shared his excitement for the possibility to further explain Charlie's storyline after his heart attack, further confirming his fate and essentially teasing the yet-to-be-renewed season 2. "Our show is a show of relationships, and so I'm really excited to see where all the relationships end up, especially in the next season."

Prime Video already holds the rights to both of Fortune's novels, and given that Every Year After will very more than likely become one of the streamer's most popular shows of the year, the chances that season 2 will happen are high. After all, Harris revealed ahead of the show's release on June 10 that she envisions five seasons for the show to complete the Barry's Bay story.

Watch Every Year After only on Prime Video.