Everything to know about the upcoming Peacock series The Day of the Jackal
By Sandy C.
There’s an exciting new series headed our way from Peacock that is sure to get your adrenaline going, The Day of the Jackal. Whether this is the first you hear about the series or not, we share everything you need to know about it so you don’t miss a minute of the action.
Based on the 1971 novel of the same name by author Frederick Forsyth, The Day of the Jackal stars Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, two great talents known for flawlessly executing any role they tackle. Redmayne is best known for his part in Les Miserables and The Theory of Everything, while fans may recognize Lynch from No Time to Die and Captain Marvel.
Forsyth’s novel earned the 1972 Edgar Award for Best Novel from the Mystery Writers of America, so we already know it’s a clever, engaging story. Oh, and did we mention it is loosely based on actual events? Paired with the brilliant Redmayne and Lynch? Peacock has another winner here, folks! But what is this thriller about, exactly?
In The Day of the Jackal, Redmayne portrays the titular Jackal, an elite assassin-for-hire who is the best in his field. This man, only known to British Intelligence officers as The Jackal, always manages to slip away at the right time. But has his luck run out now that investigator Bianca (Lynch) is on his tail? It’s hard to say, when The Jackal has always relied on his skills over luck. This is going to be a hunt you won’t want to miss.
Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal is set to feature a total of 10 episodes, with the first five of these episodes premiering on the streamer on Nov. 14. Then, one weekly episode will be available to stream every Thursday, with the exception of a double finale on Dec. 12 This is definitely one of the most unusual release formats we have seen, but hey, we’re not really surprised at this point. At the very least, we’ll be getting five episodes in one sitting, which makes for a great binge-watch!