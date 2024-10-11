The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne gets a new release date (When to watch)
Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal series starring Eddie Redmayne is getting a new release date! Find out how soon you can see this thriller!
The show, which is a co-production with England’s Sky Network, was set to premiere on Peacock on Nov. 7, 2024. Along with the newly released trailer, Peacock has confirmed that The Day of the Jackal will now premiere on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 instead. A reasoning for this date change was not provided.
The plan is to release the first five episodes at once on Nov. 14, and then weekly episodes until a double-episode finale on Thursday, Dec. 12. It’s an intriguing idea that should get more eyes and help the show build up the suspense. There will be a total of 10 episodes of the horror series. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Nov. 14
- Episode 2 - Nov. 14
- Episode 3 - Nov. 14
- Episode 4 - Nov. 14
- Episode 5 - Nov. 14
- Episode 6 - Nov. 21
- Episode 7 - Nov. 29
- Episode 8 - Dec. 5
- Episode 9 - Dec. 12
- Episode 10 - Dec. 12
Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne plays the Jackal, who’s hired to take out a high-profile target. Lashana Lynch is Bianca, a British intelligence officer trying to stop him. A new trailer has been released, showing more action with the Jackal employing a variety of disguises (including an old man) as he prepares for his kill. It also introduces an element in the Jackal involved with a woman (Úrsula Corberó) who somehow becomes involved in this dangerous chase. We shared the synopsis and trailer below!
"An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."
First published in 1971, Frederick Forsyth’s The Day of the Jackal has been a classic thriller for over 50 years. The original plot was a pack of French militants attempting to kill then-President of France Charles DeGaulle. They hire a professional assassin known only as the Jackal to do it. The Jackal uses a variety of disguises as he prepares for the kill while a French detective hunts him, leading to a thrilling conclusion.
The book was a bestseller that inspired a faithful 1973 movie. In 1997, a loose remake was made, titled The Jackal, with Bruce Willis in a rare villainous role as the killer and Richard Gere as an IRA operative sent to stop him.
The Day of the Jackal premieres Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 with the first five episodes on Peacock.