Everything you need to remember before The Vampire Lestat premieres

The Vampire Lestat hit fans with a live performance to get people prepared for the new season coming on June 7.

Sam Reid, as his character, Louis de Pointe du Lac, sang his songs, and the crowd loved it. It was the perfect way to get people pumped for his return as Lestat and prepare viewers for his revival as a pop star.

It’s been almost two years since the season 2 finale of Interview with the Vampire, and many of you may have forgotten the important parts of the series. For example, do you remember the fate of Claudia and her soulmate, Madeleine Eparvier, at the hands of the vampire court? If you don’t remember that, or what happened to the other important characters, this article will tell you what you need to know.

Lestat de Lioncourt

In the season 2 finale of Interview with the Vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac found Lestat still in New Orleans. But Louis' maker and former lover wasn’t living an extravagant lifestyle with fancy clothes and beautiful men hanging on him. He was in a boarded-up house with an incredibly annoying vampire. On top of all that, it was in the middle of a hurricane.

Obviously, the life of a destitute doesn’t last. Lestat de Lioncourt will become a pop star in AMC’s The Vampire Lestat, as he did in Anne Rice’s books (“The Vampire Lestat”) and in the movie The Queen of the Damned. How he goes from poor to an icon will be an interesting story.

Louis de Pointe du Lac

Louis and Lestat have an overdue heart-to-heart where Louis admits that his vampirism was a gift that he treated like a curse. He also says that he spent too much time trying to make their nights together Hell. The two hug after acknowledging the wrongs they’ve committed towards each other as the hurricane destroys Lestat’s home. As amazing as that moment was, it was the final moments of the season 2 finale of Interview with the Vampire that viewers need to remember.

The book that Daniel Molloy wrote ("Interview with the Vampire") exposed vampires to the world, and the community isn’t happy. However, Louis tells every vampire threatening him that his doors and windows are always unlocked and that his security is mortal. He ends this by saying, “I own the night.” Simply put, if you want some, come get some.

Armand

After decades of being with Armand, Louis learns the truth behind Claudia’s death and his fate at his trial. For years, Louis thought that Armand saved his life when it was Lestat’s mind control (or glamour) over the audience that saved him during his trial. Daniel Molloy reveals this as truth with proof.

Despite Armand attempting to explain, Louis couldn’t hold back his fury and attacked Armand. Before he completely loses control and kills Armand, Louis tells him not to touch Daniel Molloy and that Armand needs to be gone before he returns. Armand did one of the two things he was ordered not to do.

Daniel Molloy

After Louis, Armand disobeyed Louis and turned Daniel. Years later, Daniel's book, “Interview with the Vampire,” is a bestseller worldwide.

The problem is that the literary and journalistic world is calling him a fraud for calling his book factual. In The Vampire Lestat, he'll be interviewing Lestat, and that will be a different experience than his talk with Louis, but it won’t change the minds of his critics.

Claudia de Lioncourt de Pointe du Lac

Claudia (played by Bailey Bass in season 1 and Delainey Hayles in season 2 of Interview with the Vampire) was sentenced to death after being found guilty in the vampire court.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a comic book project, so she won’t return from the grave. However, according to Delainey Hayles’ IMDb page , she will appear in this season.

Regardless of this happening in a flashback or hallucination, it will be great to see her, no matter what role she played. Delainey Hayles is a phenomenal actress who helped make season 2 of Interview with the Vampire a hit. There’s no doubt that she will be amazing in The Vampire Lestat.

Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat premieres on AMC June 7. Stay tuned to Show Snob for more information as it comes out.