Why we're excited fantasy romance series Rise of the Empress is coming to Prime Video!

There's a new fantasy romance series coming our way, and that makes me very excited because this is one of my favorite genres! Prime Video has ordered Rise of the Empress, which is based on the book series of the same name by author Julie C. Dao. Work on the show is still in early stages, but we do have some information to get us all giddy!

There are two novels in the series - Forest of a Thousand Lanterns and Kingdom of the Blazing Phoenix. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan and the iconic Viola Davis are attached as executive producers. Crystal Liu and James Wong are working together as showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the project. Dao will also serve as an EP.

According to Deadline, the show will be a total of 8 episodes, with production set up in Malaysia. Ready to learn even more about what to expect? Check out the synopsis of the story, provided by Prime Video below:

"A Fantastical Ancient Asian Empire is on the verge of destruction, torn apart by insidious rivalry. The only hope: A marriage between the handsome Heir to the Throne and a Princess from one of its feuding Kingdoms. As the competition to win the Prince's hand heats up, chaos reigns when a dazzling peasant girl named Xifeng is thrown into the romance wars by a vengeful sorceress. In this fairytale of love and power, will Xifeng be able to save not only herself…but the whole Empire?"

If you like royal political struggles, romance, drama, fantasy, and reimagined fairytales, then this series is going to be for you! And that definitely checks all my boxes. You know this show is one I'm going to be keeping a careful eye out for, for any updates. The tale has been described as a reimagined story of The Evil Queen.

Though to me, it sounds pretty different enough. There's definitely a lot going on! And even so, I wouldn't mind. I think what's great as well is the fact that it's a female-driven story, based on the novels. I really hope that Prime Video keeps that message and focus in its adaptation.

Unfortunately no filming date, release date, or cast have been announced for Rise of the Empress yet. I don't know if Chan is only planning to work behind-the-scenes. Though I'd love to see her take on a role in the new series. She's so talented! But we'll make sure to keep you updated!

With A Court of Thorns and Roses on Hulu likely not even in the works anymore, there's definitely a demand for shows of this kind of genre. Thankfully there's also the Blood and Ash by author Jennifer L. Armentrout books being adapted into a television series by Sony at the moment as well. So, there's quite a few fantasy genres to look forward to!

