The exciting It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cameo in the Mythic Quest season 4 trailer!

Mythic Quest season 4, which premieres Jan. 29, 2025 on Apple TV+, has a new trailer that hints at a fun cameo from an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, and some excellent insight for the new season!

The series has often flown under the radar compared to other Apple TV+ shows. The comedy about the office antics of the creators of a hit video game has gotten praise from critics, but rarely awards show buzz. That’s a shame, given the series is a total delight in the writing, and has a top-notch cast.

The main cast members include Rob McElhenney, best known for his role as Mac on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia along with David Hornsby, who plays the long-suffering Cricket on the show. The new trailer shows McElhenney's It's Always Sunny co-star, and Quest co-writer, Charlie Day popping up as what looks like another tech rival. Check out the video below:

Day and McElhenney created Mythic Quest and Day has served as a writer for the show's pilot and is an executive producer on the comedy. This is his first on-screen appearance on the show though, and it seems he'll be playing a tech owner.

His role is up in the air as this could be a new partner for the Mythic Quest team or become a rival. It can also be him just a meddling presence that can drive everyone nuts. Either way, it'll no doubt shake up the dynamics and be fun to see Day and McElhenney interact outside of their more famous It's Always Sunny roles.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

What's to come in Mythic Quest season 4

Mythic Quest season 4 has been delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, but is now finally coming this month. It looks to be another wild year for the gang as season 3 ended with Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian Grimm (McElhenney) reuniting with the rest of the Mythic Quest team. The pair also realized they really were friends rather than just work colleagues.

Season 4’s trailer hints at the new dynamics, with Ian not happy that Dana (Imani Hakim) has risen up as a star in the company. Meanwhile, executive director David Brittlesbee ( Hornsby) faces issues like the company being called to testify before Congress and the usual chaos caused by borderline sociopaths power-hungry assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) and money man Brad (Danny Pudi).

Speaking to The AV Club, Hornsby shared how Season 4 is going to put a focus on the Ian-Poppy dynamic and how it alters things. Here's what he told the news outlet:

“The theme [this season] is of setting healthy boundaries, and all of our characters having to wrestle with it.”

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The trailer also has some of the usual Mythic Quest touches like Ian creating an AI version of himself to help with work only to get a taste of his own medicine as the AI is as ineffective and egotistical as the real Ian. There’s also how Poppy has a mysterious new lover which shifts up the dynamic:

“We’ve done a lot with the friction between them, but we wanted to explore what true intimacy is like and what might feel like a violation of it,” Hornsby told The AV Club. He further teased Ian will show “physiological reactions and full deniability." That means a fun performance is in store.

There's also a self-contained episode that’s an Agatha Christie homage. “We’re always looking for ways to elevate from being in an office space, so we have a Glass Onion sort of episode that raises the stakes for our characters in a signature MQ way.”

Hornsby also said that despite the growing connection, it’s likely Ian and Poppy remain just good friends rather than romantic partners. Although there's a chance a strange romance could grow between Jo and Brad. So, with the usual nutty antics and deeper character journeys, Mythic Quest is ready to get bigger in season 4 and finally break through with mainstream fans!

Mythic Quest Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 on Apple TV+.