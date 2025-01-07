4 facts to know about Mythic Quest season 4 coming this month

Mythic Quest season 4 doesn't premiere until the end of the month, but that doesn't mean we're not thinking about the Apple TV+ comedy. It's been two years since the season 3 finale was on our screens, and we can't wait to see more!

If you're a fan of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then this show is one you'll want to check out. It was created by Sunny co-creators and stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, the Mac actor stars in this show, and It's Always Sunny writer/Cricket actor David Hornsby also stars. What more could you want? So as we wait, here's 4 facts about the fourth season to know before it debuts!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The new season premieres with two episodes

Mythic Quest season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. However after that, we won't have that many each week. Going forward, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Wednesday, March 26.

That does mean the new season has a total of 10 episodes. The episode count is the same as season 3 and one more than the first two seasons. We shared the episode release schedule below:

Episode 1 - Jan. 29

Episode 2 - Jan. 29

Episode 3 - Feb. 5

Episode 4 - Feb. 12

Episode 5 - Feb. 19

Episode 6 - Feb. 26

Episode 7 - March 5

Episode 8 - March 12

Episode 9 - March 19

Episode 10 - March 26

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Rob McElhenney leads the cast

As mentioned above, there's a couple of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors you'll recognize. Though of course there's a number of other talented actors as well! I for one also love seeing Community star Danny Pudi on the show. Here's the full list of cast for season 4:

Rob McElhenney as Ian

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy

David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee

Danny Pudi as Brad

Ashly Burch as Rachel

Imani Hakim as Dana

Jessie Ennis as Jo

Naomi Ekperigin as Carol

Courtesy: Apple TV+

A united front

After branching into two different rival companies last season, everyone is coming together again in Mythic Quest season 4. This is going to be vital and necessary after the movie fell through and gamers started leaving. How will they confront it together? We'll find out soon! Here's the synopsis for what's to come:

"The reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance."

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The Mythic Quest spin-off is coming this year too

As the fourth season concludes on March 26, we're going to jump right into the show's spin-off, Side Quest, that same day. The new series serves as an anthology and will have all four episodes drop that day on Apple TV+. The show "explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format."

The cast you can expect to see are McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, and Shalita Grant. Abbott Elementary actor William Stanford Davis also stars, which is really cool given the first Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode airs on ABC tomorrow!

Mythic Quest season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 on Apple TV+.