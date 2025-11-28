There's an exciting production update about Bridgerton season 5

Gentle Readers, we have some exciting updates about Bridgerton. Of course, we already know that Bridgerton seasons 5 and 6 are happening, but now we have hope that there won’t be a long wait for at least one of them.

By the time Bridgerton season 4 drops, we will have waited around 18 months for episodes. We’re hoping Netflix doesn’t do that to us again, and the recent production update helps to make sure it doesn’t happen.

Bridgerton. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton season 5 production starts sooner than expected

What’s On Netflix has announced that production on Bridgerton season 5 is expected to start in March 2026. This is two months after all episodes of season 4 will drop on Netflix, hopefully helping to keep the wait to around a year (or maybe just a teeny tiny bit more) for the next season.

Originally, production was slated to start in spring 2026, and in TV terms, that usually means April or May. Sometimes, it can mean the end of March, but we were really looking at April or May for production starting up. While there isn’t a date for production starting up, it’s a little earlier than we expected.

With a two-season renewal, it would be great if production could the run straight into the sixth season, but that’s unlikely to happen.

We do have to keep in mind that a two-year wait between the seasons has been normal for this series, but it would be lovely if the show could speed things up a little. Right now, we’re probably looking at late 2027 start for Bridgerton season 5 due to the planned production start date.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 308 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Who will Bridgerton season 5 follow?

Each season of the series has followed a different Bridgerton sibling, just like the books in the story. For the most part, the seasons have followed the books — although there was a change to when Benedict’s story was told — and we’re expecting to see the rest of the books continue in order.

This means we expect Bridgerton season 5 to focus on Eloise, following the story To Sir Phillip, With Love. In this novel, Eloise starts writing to Sir Phillip Crane, and as the two send letters back and forth, a romance blossoms. It eventually leads to a proposal, but we don’t want to share any more than that as it would just spoil the story!

While other relationships have been in person, though, Eloise’s story offers a long-distance relationship. It’s very similar to the way Outlander: Blood of My Blood wrote Henry and Julia’s blossoming relationship, as they hadn’t even met in person when they started to correspond via letter.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.