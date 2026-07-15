Exclusive: Ride or Die creators on pushing boundaries with action, comedy, and female-led storytelling

There is a massive market for original work on streaming platforms internationally at the moment, and one of the pivotal players in the streaming battle is Amazon Studios. It is a really exciting time for audiences to see the exquisite selection we can now view at the touch of a button. One series that has recently landed was a much-needed addition to the digital media library we find ourselves browsing night after night.

Ride or Die is a brand new series that has premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video. The series features some incredible talent, including Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer, and Bill Nighy, to name a few. The action-comedy series will consist of eight episodes jam-packed with humor, stunts, and meaningful friendships.

I sat down with creator and executive producer Tessa Coates, as well as showrunner and executive producer Matt Miller, to talk about the series at the global junket. I was keen to ask them about what it took to make such a stand-out series that is reflective of the times of today and some of their favorite memories. Here is what you need to hear ahead of the new series.

Exclusive interview with Tessa Coates and Matt Miller

Coates and Miller were in fantastic spirits and excited to talk about their new action-packed series.

Ride or Die is obviously led by two incredible actresses, Hannah Waddingham as Judith and Octavia Spencer as Debbie. How important was it to have women at the forefront of such a strong and powerful story?

Coates: Not at all. I thought ideally it should be men. Let the men have another go.

It's so important to me. It's important in absolutely everything I do. It’s sort of championing being like, "Please let us tell women's stories and let women be at the forefront of something." I felt we'd never really seen women in this sort of role. They don't get to do buddy comedy shows. They don't get to do proper action. We don't have proper action stars. It is so important to me. It was, you know, I wouldn't have turned it down if they'd said, "Can you swap them to being men?" But I wouldn't have tried as hard!

Fans will notice a large number of homages, as you just touched upon there. It's really important to have those female-led stories. And I have noticed a lot of references to the 1991 classic Thelma and Louise in there. How fundamental was it that that film was a source of inspiration for you and for the series? And what aspects did you both want to capture and reimagine now for modern audiences?

Coates: I think it's an unbelievable piece of work, Thelma and Louise. It's so fun. It's so fun. It's such a wonderful story about friendship and about being a woman and moving on and having dogshit men in your life. And it's also this real fantastic caper. It's so fun with this beautiful visual, and that's why it's stood the test of time.

But it's also the last time, really, we had two best friends go on the run, and with respect, it's been a while. And so it's really telling that's the reference you use because it was such a long time ago. And I think it speaks to how little women get to do this sort of story.

Absolutely. Ride or Die features some incredible high-intensity, powerful, strong action sequences, including the standout train sequence. What was the biggest challenge for you in bringing scenes like this to life from both a filming and a production perspective?

Miller: Yeah, it was super complicated. Some of them, I mean, I don't know how far you got to see in the series, but the train sequence was very difficult, as well as the end of the season. We have an homage to Thelma and Louise at the very end of the season. But I will say that we had a phenomenal crew and particularly our stunt coordinator, whose name is Jan Petrina.

Coates: (Chuckles) We're butchering the Czech pronunciation of his name!

He did a good job!

Miller: Exceptional at his job. And so not only did he choreograph a lot of those sequences, but he also shot a lot of the second unit stuff. And it was just time, and excellent people is how we achieved it, as well as our leads being totally game for doing some crazy things that I don't know they've ever been asked to do in their careers, but I think they had a lot of fun doing it.

It's a first for many. There are some incredible things in there. There really, really is.

Coates: And jumping off the train, we thought, well, obviously we'll CGI jumping off a train, but they jump off the train. They jump off an actual moving train! It's pretty extraordinary what they can do.

That is epic! Amid all of that action and drama of jumping off of trains and it not being CGI, the show delivers some fantastic comedy. Do you have a favorite one-liner from the show or a comedic sequence or line that you're particularly fond of?

Coates: Mine is very specifically Jamie Parker, who plays David, doing this unbelievable double take in the bank when his wife shows up, that he hasn't seen in so long. And he does it so perfectly and is such an amazing physical actor. And so I think your favorite bits are actually when an actor does something that you weren't expecting. And yeah, that was my favorite.

I round up my time by thanking them both for their joy and humor. There is a lot to look forward to within this series, and I am so pleased they shared these production stories. It will be one hell of a ride!

Ride or Die is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.