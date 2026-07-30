Exclusive: Sterling Point Cast on inner emotions, the importance of human connection, and filming in paradise

A genre that has always been very prominent on streaming platforms is drama series. Drama can immerse viewers in a world that hits on those inner human emotions that we all face. No matter what age you are in life, there is always a drama series or movie out there that will be reflective of how you feel.

Joining Amazon’s massive media library on August 5 is its new original drama Sterling Point. Sterling Point focuses on the teenager Annie Jacobson, who encounters a huge curveball after she discovers that she inherits her granddad's island situated in Canada. The series then takes a large focus on human bonds and connections through the people she encounters along the way.

I sat down with Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Nikko Angelo Hinayo and Mabel Strachan to discuss their favourite things about their characters, the idyllic backdrop the show is situated in and behind-the-scenes stories. Here is what you need to hear ahead of the release.

The series explores such a wide range of emotions with some incredibly vulnerable scenes that really capture what it means to be human. How challenging was it for both of you to tap into those complex and emotionally demanding moments while filming in a setting that on the surface seems like a paradise?

LAVOIE: Yeah, it was for sure. I think a big part of that is, you know, getting to know your scene partners. And that was so — it just clicked instantly. I mean, we all got so close so quick. And obviously my more vulnerable scenes are with Ella, and Ella is just such a wonderful actor. And I've honestly learned so much working with everyone. Obviously I had a lot more scenes with Ella, and she's just, she's amazing. I've learned so much from her. I was pretty nervous getting into them, but Ella just has like this very friendly and obviously very calming energy. It just felt very, very natural to do these scenes. And obviously the setting did help. I think it would have been different if, in another world, we would have been shooting in the middle of the street in New York City, but in the chaos. But definitely the calmness of Muskoka definitely brought a lot to our scenes, you know, even if they were shot indoors or not.

QUINN-TOYE: I was just thinking there, like, I haven't thought enough about the role that the setting played in those moments and those scenes. But thinking back to specific ones again, the majority of my more sensitive ones were with Ella, and she just makes it so easy. You can just drop in and connect straight away, and being in that kind of beautiful environment, you would finish, you know, speaking to one another in the scene, and there's just silence. You know? On the lake. And I think that it gives you something for free. I think it gives you a tranquility that's like your base layer. And then you feel a little bit more open to get to do your thing on top of it, maybe.

I then sat down with my next group of cast members, and we discussed how relationships are a key theme in the story and life as a whole.

Sterling Point brings together a group of very different people and different characters to one shared environment. Although they're all totally different, they go on to form some amazingly strong bonds. What do you think the series says about the importance of human connection, whether through family, sisterhood, friendships, or the relationships we build along the way?

ANGELO HINAYO: Wow, that was amazing! I think just this message of you don't — I mean, this might be a little corny, but you really don't have to go through this alone. I love that scene with Sully and Ramona where very gently and very lovingly Sully's just been like, "You don't have to do this to yourself. Like you can ask for help when needed." And I love that. And I think I need that reminder too. So seeing that portrayed in the show is something really strong. Great, great message.

BRAGASON: I think also kind of just speaking on what you were saying, Nikko, about Sully. One of the scenes I really love is in one of the episodes; Ramona's kind of feeling a bit down. Sully comes up there, and he's just like, you know, you can have a good time. You sometimes need someone to pull you out of the headspace that you're in because it's so easy to be clouded by your problems. And also, a problem shared is a problem halved. And it's always important to have people to lean on and trust that they have— yeah, they care about you.

QUINN-TOYE: Yeah, I love, I love all that in it. And I love how we get to see it with like different, like, sisters. And then we get to see it with parents and kids, and we get to see it with lovers, and we just get to see it in all different relationships. And I love that.

I then went on to ask the cast about their characters individually regarding development and connection. At the end of my interview, I rounded it up by thanking them all for their time and helping create this fantastic world for audiences to enjoy. The full interview can be viewed above.

Sterling Point is available on Amazon from August 5 and consists of eight episodes.