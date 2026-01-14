Fallout season 2 episode 5 recap: Did House drop the bombs?

After seeing Lucy and The Ghoul get to New Vegas, it was time to learn more about the monsters and find out if The Ghoul was finally in the right place to find his family. However, Fallout season 2 episode 5 also leaves us with far more questions than answers.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Fallout season 2 episode 5.

There isn’t a lot going on in terms of multiple storylines, but there is a lot that happens in New Vegas. With a focus on the past and the present, we may get a step closer to finding out who dropped the bombs. Well, we can start to rule people out.

Walton Goggins, Frances Turner in Fallout Season 2. Courtesy of Prime

House reveals himself to Cooper on Fallout season 2 episode 5

We spend a lot of time in the past, focusing on Cooper getting to New Vegas after making the decision that he won’t kill House. He will stop House from getting the cold fusion technology, but that’s it. And it’s probably for the best, as New Vegas did end up somewhat protected from the bombs dropping when they did.

While Cooper tries to get what is likely the cold fusion tech from the briefcase handcuffed to Hank, House has other plans. His body double comes to tell Cooper that House wants to speak with him, quiet enough that nobody else hears it, so others will still believe that this man is the head of RobCo.

That’s when Cooper learns that the guy he met in the toilets is Dr. House, and this House knows all about the monsters — Death Claws — that Cooper saw in the snow and that Cooper was sent to kill him. This is a man who knows technology, so are we all really that surprised?

In the end, the conversation leaves us with a lot of questions. House shares that he uses a computer to help predict the future, and he knows the date the bombs will drop. At first, they’re on Janey’s birthday, but by Cooper booking a ticket to Las Vegas, the date changes to a month earlier. While it is possible that Barb is the one to drop the bombs, House says that Vault-Tec definitely won’t be the ones to do it.

In fact, this is something House doesn’t know, and it frustrates him. I think it even scares him, and so, he puts that on Cooper as well. See, far more questions than answers after Fallout season 2 episode 5.

Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean), Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

The Ghoul betrays Lucy in New Vegas

After getting away from the multiple Death Claws protecting the building that Hank is surely in, The Ghoul finally opens up to Lucy. He’s found other vaults that had Management in across the Wasteland, but they were all empty. He’s never found a vault for Management in New Vegas, and that’s why he’s sure it’s where Hank is. Why else would these creatures protect it.

Sure enough, we learn that’s exactly where Barb and Janey have been kept on ice, and it’s going to come up. As The Ghoul and Lucy split up — so Lucy can get sober and The Ghoul can contemplate what to do — Hank has managed to get his brain-computer interface to work. It just so happens that it’s on the fake doctor, who was more than willing to be a test subject if it meant to forget everything about his life.

As Lucy gets to the room that The Ghoul is staying in, it’s clear that The Ghoul has realized he has to betray Lucy. They were just becoming friends as well, and it’s clear that this isn’t something The Ghoul initially expected to have to do — and he feels bad for it.

Hank has told The Ghoul that he either takes Lucy back to Vault 33 or his wife and child are harmed. Of course, The Ghoul isn’t going to let that happen, so he agrees to it.

Lucy isn’t going without a fight, and she uses a stolen weapon to hit The Ghoul out of the window and down a pole before collapsing from the drug that The Ghoul gave her. Hank turns up, clearly looking to protect his daughter since she isn’t getting back to the vaults just yet.

Moises Arias (Norm MacLean), Rachel Marsh (Claudia) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Norm’s secret is out on Fallout season 2 episode 5

Meanwhile, we get to see where Norm and Bud’s Buds are in the Wasteland. They get to Vault-Tec’s head office, where they can carry out the next plan. They initially come across two older women — one of them who met Lucy during Fallout season 1 — and Norm learns that his sister is likely dead. Don’t believe everything you hear, boy!

Then Norm starts to raise suspicion for asking way too many questions about the next part of the plan. Deciding that he needs to find some answers, he finds Barb’s office and logs into her computer to start searching for information. It’s here that Claudia asks Norm outright who he is, because it’s clear that he isn’t Norm’s predecessor.

Claudia was only at Vault-Tec for a week, so she didn’t quite get to the point of worshipping Bud. The others have, and they will hurt Norm if they find out the truth. However, his secret is safe with her, giving him a chance to learn that the term others have used for the next plan doesn’t exist. Instead, something called F.E.V. is something to do with an elimination virus. Is this the experiment going on in Vaults 32 and 33?

Norm doesn’t get a chance to delve deeper, as one of the guys overheard everything, and we end Fallout season 2 episode 5 with this guy attempting to kill Norm. Can anyone step in to save him?

Fallout airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.