Fallout season 2 episode 4 recap: A different side to Lucy

After a relatively slow episode of Fallout season 2, we jump back into the action. Fallout season 2 episode 4 also gives us another side to Lucy.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Fallout season 2 episode 4.

While there was a lot about The Legion’s civil war on Fallout season 2 episode 3, it was a relatively slow episode for the rest of Lucy and The Ghoul’s story. Maximus’s storyline was the one that really pushed things forward, as he ended the episode starting a different civil war if the truth came out.

Fallout season 2 episode 4 picks up with that, but first, we need a trip to the past again. This time, it’s to the Alaskan Front to understand the flaws in the machinery that almost cost them the war. However, it wasn’t really about the flaw. As Cooper found himself almost killed by the enemy, a monster comes out and takes them all out. It turns out that not all monsters were created due to radiation from the apocalypse, and this is sure to come up again.

Aaron Moten (Maximus) in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Thaddius has to take on a role he never expected on Fallout season 2 episode 4

For Maximus and Thaddius, they don’t have a lot of time to plan. The Commonwealth has tracked them, and so, Thaddius has to don Xander’s suit and pretend to be the man. Of course, Dane immediately realizes that something is off, and while Maximus doesn’t share all the details, he makes it clear that Dane needs to get the children somewhere safe while he goes to kill Quintas.

While Maximus goes to deal with that, the other Brotherhood factions go to see Thaddius, who they believe is Xander, looking to make deals. Thaddius needs to figure out a way to get out of there, but things take a turn as a fight breaks out.

As all that is going on, Dane heads to where the cold fusion relic is and steals it, giving it to Maximus, who fails to kill Quintas as he explains that Xander is dead. It’s certain civil war, but Maximus and Thaddius are able to get out of Area 51 as all the fights break out and a ship goes down. What will they do now?

Moises Arias in Fallout Season 2. Courtesy of Prime

Vault 31 needs to move onto the next stage of the plan

There’s a short focus on the Vault 31 people, who are eating as much food as they can now that they’ve found some. However, Norm wants them to conserve some of that, as they don’t know when they’ll get the food again.

Ronnie, Bud’s PA comes to see Norm to see what they’re going to do next. He thinks they should move on with the next part of the plan, and as the PA, he heard a lot about it. Norm decides Ronnie is the perfect person to listen to, but I guess we’ll have to wait an episode to find out more.

Zach Cherry (Woody Thomas) in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Woody realizes something is going on in Vault 32

Meanwhile, Betty and Steph meet in the inter-vault area, with Betty asking for help. She needs Steph to share some resources to keep Vault 33 alive, but Steph points out that everything has changed now. The people of Vault 31 are gone, and that means the “experiment’s over.”

Woody overhears everything, and rather than do the smart thing and tell a few people in private, he talks to Steph. He needs to report her for being in the inter-vault section, and he wants to know what Steph meant by the “experiment.”

As they talk, Chet finds a false bottom to the drawer, and he finds Steph’s driving license from the past. She was from Canada, which had been annexed in this world, and Chet gets to find out a little of the conspiracy that Norm was starting to uncover. Can he continue to turn a blind eye to all of this?

He’s going to have to pretend to for now, but it all depends on what Steph does to Woody after all the questions. If Steph is smart, she won’t act on Woody’s questions just yet, but she will take steps to make sure he remains quiet. However, Steph is not Betty, and he’s made that very clear.

Walton Goggins in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Another side of Lucy on Fallout season 2 episode 4

Meanwhile, we learn that The Ghoul managed to get Lucy up to the NCR, who are able to help her heal. While the NCR would like Lucy to join them, she decides to stick with The Ghoul, needing to find her father to bring him to justice. What she doesn’t tell the NCR is that her father is the man responsible for the bombing of Shady Sands.

As Lucy and The Ghoul leave the NCR, Lucy notes how she’s itchy everywhere. It turns out that after a couple of days of the drugs that the NCR gave her to heal, she’s addicted to them. Now, she could push through the withdrawals, or she could take some more drugs, which The Ghoul has. Like so many others, Lucy decides to take more drugs, and we start to see a different side to her.

The two make it to New Vegas, but the place isn’t anything like The Ghoul expected. Something is wrong, with Elvis ghouls everywhere. The Ghoul wants to head to Freeside to get some supplies, but Lucy decides now is the perfect time to start killing all the ghouls. After all, they’re just ghouls, right? As much as The Ghoul would likely have liked to see this side of Lucy in the past, now is not the time for it. It’s clear that something isn’t right.

Lucy is just too high to even consider that something is wrong. She wants to get to her dad, and off she heads to the building. Only, there is something else getting out. As a monster blasts some doors open, it’s clear that we’ve seen it before. Isn’t that the monster from the Alaskan Front earlier in the episode?

Fallout airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.