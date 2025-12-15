Fallout season 2 will premiere earlier than expected with an exciting collaboration

Fallout season 2 is almost here. In fact, it’s coming earlier than originally shared, and there’s an exciting collaboration to bring the highlights of the new season.

Originally, Amazon announced that Fallout season 2 would premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 17 on Prime Video. Well, the location hasn’t changed, but the date has in a great way! However, there is a schedule change from the first season.

Kyle MacLachlan (Hank MacLean) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Fallout season 2 premieres a day earlier on Prime Video

The new season of Fallout will debut on Tuesday, Dec. 16. There’s even an exact time, as Amazon released in a press release that it would drop the first episode at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

It doesn’t look like the date of the next episodes will change. Contrary to season 1, Fallout season 2 will get a weekly release. This isn’t even the traditional hybrid model that we’re used to, with Amazon opting for a traditional broadcast/premium cable release of one episode per week from the start.

After this first episode, Fallout will air on Wednesdays, and the finale is set to be released on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

A collaboration with the Sphere in Las Vegas

With Fallout season 2 focused heavily on the New Vegas arc, it makes sense that Amazon would team up with a location in the real city. The collaboration is with the Sphere in Las Vegas, which will be turned into a post-apocalyptic snow globe that features all the fan favorites from the show, including Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus. Look out for a Deathclaw attempting to break through the Exosphere.

Yes, the second season of the post-apocalyptic storyline takes us to New Vegas. This is not set within the timeline of any of the games, but there are Easter eggs of those games. It’s a lot of fun delving into this story, and it shows that this is the way a video game adaptation should be done!

Fallout Season 2 - Ghoul Character Art. Image courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

The Ghoul and Lucy ended the first season on a journey to find Lucy’s father — again. This time, it’s not to save Hank, though. The Ghoul has his own questions about his family, while Lucy has learned that her father isn’t the peaceful man he once seemed to be, and she wants to bring him to justice.

Meanwhile, Lucy left Maximum behind after he was knocked unconscious, and he likely thinks that she left him behind. We continue his story with the Brotherhood, which is sure to bring up other factions around America as the Brotherhood attempts to build a new world order, thanks to having the cold fusion relic they needed.

Fallout season 2 will now premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Prime Video.