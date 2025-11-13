Lucy is ready to bring her father to justice in the Fallout season 2 trailer

As broadcast TV shows start to go on a winter break, we turn to the streamers for more content. The great news is Prime Video has something to look forward to. Fallout season 2 will premiere in December, and now there’s a trailer to give us an idea of what to expect.

Fallout season 2 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and we’re heading to New Vegas. That’s not much of a surprise considering it was teased at the end of the first season. It’s also a major location in the games that we’ve been excited to see.

Fallout Season 2 Art. Image courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

Lucy is ready to bring justice in Fallout season 2

At the end of the first season, Lucy found out that her father, Hank, wasn’t quite as innocent and happy-go-lucky as he’s always seemed to be. He was hiding a dark secret, as a man who started the nuclear apocalypse in the first place.

Well, now he’s out and looking to experiment on mice. Why? Well, it’s likely something to do with surviving in this apocalyptic world. Whatever it is, Lucy probably won’t stand for it.

As there are questions about whether there is anyone good in the world, Lucy continues to try to do the right thing. Sure, she grew up in a happy-to-lucky bunker, but she has seen some terrible things since being in the real world. That hasn’t dampened her idea of goodness and justice, and she is focused on bringing her father to justice for the crimes he’s committed.

Fallout Season 2 - Ghoul Character Art. Image courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

The Ghoul wants to find his family

Meanwhile, The Ghoul continues to follow his heart. He’s kept himself alive for the last 200 years, and it’s all been for one reason: to find his family.

We don’t really know much about The Ghoul’s family, except that his wife worked for the same company that created the apocalypse, and his daughter was with him when the first bomb dropped. There were many questions that arose throughout the first season, and there’s hope we’ll get some answers in Fallout season 2. Will he actually find out where his family is?

Along the way, the two are sure to run into some questionable folk. However, there is some hope that The Ghoul and his four-legged companion will be reunited.

Meanwhile, we’ll head to Vault 33 to see how everyone is handling life there while Lucy has been gone. There should also be questions about where Lucy’s brother is, who won’t find it easy to return from Vault 31 after discovering everything in there!

Check out the promo for Fallout season 2:

Fallout season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 17 on Prime Video.