Fallout season 2's release schedule is completely different to season 1

We’re getting ready for the highly anticipated second season of Fallout. It will debut earlier than expected on Prime Video, but the release for Fallout season 2 is vastly different from that of the first season.

Fallout season 2 will pick up not that long after the events of season 1. We’ll get to see why Hank headed for New Vegas, and we’ll continue with The Ghoul and Lucy traveling together as they both search for the same man for different reasons. Then there’s Maximus, who is now officially a Knight of the Brotherhood, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy with the new journey he’s on.

Of course, we have Norm MacLean, who is currently stuck in Vault 31 after sneaking in to find out everything that was going on there. How will he get out of his current situation when there’s no food or water, and a robot that wants him to get into his father’s pod?

Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Fallout season 2 release schedule

Amazon has opted for a vastly different release schedule compared to the first season. While Fallout season 1 dropped all eight episodes as a binge-watch, this time, the eight episodes will drop weekly. This isn’t that surprising with the success of the first season. Amazon tends to opt for a weekly release after the success of a first-season binge-watch, thanks to the way The Boys pushed for things to change.

It’s much better to release weekly. There’s a lot to break down with each episode of Fallout season 2, and we’ll need the time to digest and rewatch.

However, this is unlike other shows that have been released weekly. Usually, we get a binge-drop of a few episodes on the first day, but that’s not happening with Fallout. This is a traditional weekly release.

The Fallout season 2 premiere will drop a day earlier than initially expected. After that, the episodes will move back to Wednesdays.

Release Date Episode # Tuesday, Dec. 16 Episode 1 Wednesday, Dec. 24 Episode 2 Wednesday, Dec. 31 Episode 3 Wednesday, Jan. 7 Episode 4 Wednesday, Jan. 14 Episode 5 Wednesday, Jan. 21 Episode 6 Wednesday, Jan. 28 Episode 7 Wednesday, Feb. 4 Episode 8

The release time can differ based on the show, but the first episode will drop at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 16. After that, we could see episodes drop as early as 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays, but there are times that we have to wait until 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Dallas Goldtooth (Charles Whiteknife) and Walton Goggins (Cooper Howard) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

What to expect on Fallout season 2

The second season is packed with danger, a fight for justice, and potential questions answered about when the bombs dropped and where The Ghoul’s family is.

For Lucy, it’s a matter of getting justice after she learned her father was the reason Shady Sands was destroyed. That was Maximus’ home, and there are still many questions about how he ended up in the milk fridge when the bombs dropped, and we’ll hopefully get some answers soon.

Then there’s The Ghoul, who wants to know where his family is. He’s sure that Hank has the answers. Is it possible that they were in Vault 31? Could Norm MacLean find them after all this time, or did they end up in an entirely different vault for the actual management and not for Bud’s Buds?

Fallout season 2 is coming very soon to Prime Video!