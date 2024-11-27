Fans are expressing mixed feelings about Dancing with the Stars season 33 winners
By Sandy C.
First of all, if you didn’t vote for anyone during the Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale, I don’t want to hear it! But if you did vote and have mixed feelings about the DWTS season 33 winners, Joey and Jenna, read on.
The Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale was Tuesday, Nov. 26. It was an unnecessary three-hour-long episode due to flashbacks and a look at some of the best moments of the season. This could have been featured on another date or just not included at all – but I digress!
DWTS season 33 final five couples were Joey and Jenna (winners), Ilona and Alan (2nd place), Chandler and Brandon (3rd place), Stephen and Rylee (4th place), and Danny and Witney (5th place). And honestly, Chandler and Brandon finishing in third place is criminal.
It doesn’t matter what the results are on Dancing with the Stars, or any competition series, for that matter. People will never all agree on who the winners are. But this is the most divided season of DWTS I have seen in a long while!
Do you think Chandler and Brandon should have won?
Chandler and Brandon delivered some of the best performances this season. Chandler has demonstrated she’s a quick learner and a natural. Brandon and Chandler’s freestyle dance in the finale was spectacular. The dance was an impactful and powerful performance, I know it will be remembered for many seasons to come! So why didn’t they win? Well, if we’re being honest, Dancing with the Stars is more of a popularity contest than anything else.
After the finale, audiences were quick to jump on social media to express their feelings about Chandler and Brandon not winning. And many are disappointed, to say the least. Fans are arguing that Chandler and Brandon were the best, most talented couple in season 33. I couldn’t find nearly as many posts from fans sharing how happy they are for Joey.
Do you think the best duo from season 33 really is Chandler and Brandon? What place would you have ranked the five final couples? I think Chandler and Brandon should have, at the very least, finished in second. But I am over the moon with joy for Ilona! The rugby player showed improvement week after week, as well as a deep love for the art of dancing.
No matter how you feel about DWTS season 33, it was a marvelous one! I can’t wait to see who will join season 34. As soon as we have updates on it, we’ll update this post.