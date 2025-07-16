Your favorite socially awkward yet effortlessly lovable teen model, Harriet Manners, is back as filming officially kicks off on Geek Girl season 2 in London. Netflix announced this fantastic news on July 16, and we couldn't be more excited!

This production update comes just three months after Netflix announced the show's season 2 renewal. At that time, it was announced that the cast and crew would begin shooting the second season sometime in the summer of this year in the United Kingdom. Now we know that the cameras are actually rolling, and the beloved coming-of-age dramedy is back in action.

According to a Netflix press release, the cast recently gathered for the first script read-through for the second season. The streamer also released several photos from that day, including one featuring a new cast member, two showcasing returning cast members Emily Carey and Liam Woodrum, and another featuring the season 2 scripts. You can check them out right below.

Geek Girl season 2 first read-through | Netflix

Based on Holly Smale’s bestselling book series of the same name, Geek Girl follows the life of Harriet Manners, a kind-hearted but awkward teenage girl who’s suddenly swept into the high-pressure fashion world after being scouted by a top London modeling agent.

Geek Girl season 2 will see Harriet continue to navigate the chaos of her double life. Viewers will watch as she tries her best to balance school, friendships, and her blossoming modeling career, all while trying to figure out who she really is and where she truly belongs. Smale and Jessica Ruston created this teen series.

Carey and Woodrum are set to reprise their roles as Harriet and Nick Park. Additional returning cast members are Emmanuel Imani, Rochelle Harrington, Zac Looker, Sarah Parish, Tim Downie, Jemima Rooper, and Hebe Beardshall. Joining the cast for its second installment is Layton Williams. He will play a character named Onassis.

Williams is best known for starring as Stephen Carmichael in the British sitcom Bad Education. He's also known for his stage work, starring in theatre productions such as Hairspray, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Cabaret and Titanique. He's the only new cast addition so far for Geek Girl season 2. It's unclear if he will be the only new cast member this season. Maybe we'll hear about more new faces joining the show as production progresses.

The only other detail currently known about the second season is its release window. Season 2 is officially set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026. Once the streaming giant announces the official release date, we'll come back and share it. We're keeping our fingers crossed that the second season receives an early 2026 release. One can only hope! Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on Geek Girl season 2.

